Jefferson County Coroner’s Office searching for families of 5 people who recently died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of five people who recently died in Birmingham.

Anyone with information regarding the family members of the five people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Dylan Thomas Merck

Dylan Thomas Merck (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On March 3, Dylan Thomas Merck, 37, was found dead by a citizen laying on the ground underneath a bridge near 19th Street at 2nd Avenue North. His next of kin were living in Plains, Georgia as of 2018.

David Nelson Brown

David Nelson Brown (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On March 1, David Nelson Brown, 77, was found dead inside his private residence by police performing a welfare check at the request of a concerned neighbor. All attempts to identify and locate family have failed.

Shari L. Hitman , 37, was found dead inside a convenience store bathroom in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway. All attempts to identify and locate family have failed. According to records, the decedent is possibly from Virginia and might have family who once lived in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. There is currently no available photograph of her.

Joyce A. Williams , 70, died of natural causes while an inpatient at UAB Hospital. All attempts to identify and locate her family have failed. The decedent was a tenant at North Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation. At age 16, the decedent lived in Florida. There is currently no available photograph of her.

Jean Wilson , 73, was found dead by a friend inside her private residence. All attempts to identify and locate her family have failed. Reportedly, the decedent previously lived in Texas and moved to Birmingham approximately 9 months ago. There is currently no available photograph of her.

