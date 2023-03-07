Open in App
Pueblo, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

Creepy and kooky 'Addams Family' musical coming to Pueblo County High School

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain,

4 days ago

The award-winning ensemble from the Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School returns to the stage this week with four performances of "The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy" spring musical.

Last year's spring musical, "Zombie Prom," won top prizes in three categories at the 2022 Bobby G Awards, a statewide award ceremony for high school theater. This year's musical, an interpretation of the eccentric yet beloved Addams Family, showcases a star-studded senior class with a group of talented underclassmen thrown in the mix.

Since its single-panel comic debut in 1938, the Addams Family has seen countless iterations over eight decades, including the 1960s television show, numerous films and the 2022 Netflix series "Wednesday" staring Jenna Ortega.

Taylor Gilman, drama teacher and director of "The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy," said the arts academy's interpretation will have its own "unique twist," drawing inspiration from multiple iterations of the family — especially the "silliness" of the 1960s sitcom.

The play follows a young adult Wednesday Addams who falls in love with Lucas Beineke, a young man from a "normal" Ohio family.

"Chaos ensues when the sort of normal Ohioans blend with the crazy, kooky Addams Family," Gilman said.

Hockey Week Across America: Pueblo youths serve as junior refs at Avs game during Hockey Week Across America

Rylee Armstrong, a senior at Pueblo County High School, plays Wednesday. In 2022, she was the recipient of a "superior" rating in Solo Musical Theatre at the 2022 International Thespian Excellence Awards. She has plans to study musical theater after graduation.

Wednesday's parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, will be played by fellow seniors Mark Gomez and Isabella Gernazio. Gomez is a two-time all state choir participant, and Gernazio plans to audition as a performer for Disney upon graduation. Freshman Elliet Johnson, a state playwriting competition award winner , plays Pugsley Addams, and senior Davian Harris plays Lurch, the soft-spoken family butler.

Other arts academy students in key roles are Craig Allen as Uncle Fester, Autumn Armendariz as Grandmama, Kaden Gonzalez as Lucas Beineke, Scarlett Liberato as the folklorico ancestor, Chloe Okins as the saloon girl ancestor and Chloe VanEvera as the pirate ancestor. Like "Zombie Prom," performances of the "The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy" will be judged for the Bobby G awards.

"We're all one big family and we all trust each other," Gernazio said. "We know that we are all going to succeed because we have each other. We're not gonna let each other fail."

Performances of the "The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy" will take place in the Pueblo County High School auditorium, 1050 35th Lane, at 7 p.m. March 9-11, and at 2 p.m. March 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/CO15839 .

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com .

National Merit Scholarship: Two Pueblo County High School students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Creepy and kooky 'Addams Family' musical coming to Pueblo County High School

