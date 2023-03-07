13 animals removed from home after drug raid

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Drug Task force made a quick call after starting a raid Monday in Perry Township.

Thirteen animals were living in the house, and agents called the Humane Society. Six dogs had significant hair loss. A cat with four newborn kittens, plus two birds were removed from the home.

Agents say conditions were not safe for the animals. They found enough drug paraphernalia for felony charges.

“Unfortunately, this is becoming something pretty common that we’re seeing drug abuse and animal neglect are going hand in hand,” said humane agent Erica Rice. “So, unfortunately, it’s becoming quite common, but it’s also very frustrating. As we do know that people actually do love their animals, but unfortunately, with drug abuse, they’re not in a place to understand that they’re not properly caring for those animals.”

The animals have not been surrendered by the owner, so the issue has to go to court. The vet bills have already crossed $2,000 on the 13 animals.

