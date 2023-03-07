REPORT: Low-income renters spend higher percent of income on rent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – A report from the U.S. Census Bureau found that renter households with the lowest annual incomes spent a larger percentage of their income on rent and other housing costs.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) is made up of data that provides information about a community’s population demographics and housing. According to the report, rents increased nationwide from 2019 to 2021, a reflection of the demand on housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When a household has a gross rent cost ratio of over 30% (where rent and utility costs are 30% of income), the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) considers the household cost burdened. Severely cost-burdened households have cost ratios of over 50%, leaving less money for food, transportation, child care and other necessary living expenses.

As a result, when rent increases, so do the number of cost burdened households.

The report found that 20.1 million renter-occupied households met the over 30% income threshold and were cost burdened in 2021, an increase of about 1 million households since 2019. The number of severely burdened households rose from 9.4 million in 2019 to about 10.4 million in 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.