Mississippi State
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Son Evicted From His Mississippi Ranch

By AJ McDougall,

4 days ago
REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

The son of rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis was evicted from the late musician’s Mississippi home on Sunday, marking the end of a chapter in the family’s legal battle with the children of Lewis’ longtime manager. The younger Lewis, also named Jerry Lee, was ordered by a judge to vacate the property after it was put up for sale earlier this year, according to WMC-TV. Despite his father buying and living on the ranch for nearly a half-century, it was never legally his—rather, the name on the property deed was that of Lewis’ manager, friend, and brother-in-law, Cecil Harrelson, who died in 2013. Two months after Lewis’ own death in October, Harrelson’s three children announced that the property would soon hit the market. In recent weeks, Lewis’ son attempted to crowdfund $80,000 for a down payment on the ranch, but had fallen far short of the goal by the Sunday deadline. “The place where I grew up is no longer our home and our Dad’s legacy,” he said in a statement on Instagram, “it’s now a property that will, unfortunately, be sold off without our input or decisions and contrary to my understanding of my father’s wishes.”

