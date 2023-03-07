Open in App
Morgantown, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Local dental employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud

By Joey Rather,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRs9u_0lAvbnU300

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two employees from a Morgantown dental office have been indicted for fraud after collecting nearly $30,000 in COVID-related unemployment benefits.

Amanda Kincell, 42, of Fairview, and Casey Fike, 39, of Morgantown, were charged on Tuesday by a federal grand jury with multiple counts of wire fraud after filing for unemployment in March 2020 after the pandemic forced the DeVito Dental office to temporarily close.

Kincell and Fike returned to a regular work schedule at DeVito Dental in May 2020, but allegedly continued to file for and receive unemployment benefits. Kincell has been accused of accepting more than 40 improper payments totaling more than $18,000. Fike has been accused of accepting 20 improper payments that totaled more than $10,000.

Sheriff’s department looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Belington shooting

Kincell currently faces 11 counts of wire fraud while Fike faces six. Each count maintains a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine a sentence. The two are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin on behalf of the U.S. Government. This case comes after an investigation into the two by WorkForce West Virginia.

“We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to methodically review every instance where COVID fraud is suspected, whether it’s related to unemployment benefits, paycheck protection loans, or economic injury disaster loans,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I appreciate the tips provided by the public and encourage their continued submission.”

Anyone aware of COVID fraud can report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov , or by calling 304-234-0100.

12 News reminds our viewers that an indictment is merely an allegation. Every defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
2 West Virginia dental practice employees indicted for COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
Fallen law enforcement honored at Heroes Honor Run in Clarksburg and Charleston
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Impaired driving in West Virginia increased during COVID-19, WVU study says
Morgantown, WV8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 people charged with child neglect following call that they were ‘on the nod’ at Fairmont Sheetz
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
This time, feds say, life should mean life for Moon kingpin who flooded U.S. prisons and Pittsburgh streets with drugs
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Man charged with beating a puppy and fracturing its bones at an Ohio motel is a no-show in court
Saint Clairsville, OH2 days ago
Local man facing arson charges taken into custody in Denver after anonymous tip
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Injunction in case of Bridgeport athlete who wants to run on girls team could go to Supreme Court
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
$5K reward offered in Preston County burglary case
Kingwood, WV1 day ago
Stealing from poor children? She sure did — now she’s going to federal prison for $4 million theft
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Justice says Barbour County employer plans to add jobs
Philippi, WV3 days ago
Doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA5 days ago
Sheriff’s department finds suspected weapon, drugs in Belington shooting case
Belington, WV2 days ago
West Virginia dad and step mom charged after child shows up to school
Follansbee, WV1 day ago
More than 50 crashes on West Virginia U.S. 22 and Veterans Bridge in 6 month span, what’s to blame?
Weirton, WV2 days ago
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department offers walkthrough of new building
Grafton, WV1 day ago
Multiple units respond to chemical leak in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV21 hours ago
Police investigating alleged theft of funds from Somerset FOE, police chief confirms
Somerset, PA1 day ago
Woman arrested for driving revoked DUI
Huttonsville, WV1 day ago
Missing Raleigh County dementia patient found safe in Fairmont
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Officials release name of Ohio man who crashed after a high speed chase on U.S. 22
Rayland, OH1 day ago
Mannington house fire under investigation
Mannington, WV1 day ago
4 arrested in Westover narcotics bust
Westover, WV3 days ago
West Fork River being dyed green
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy