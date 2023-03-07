Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Volcano Vista beats Centennial in quarter-finals yet again

By Bradley Benson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6vxi_0lAvaHOi00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a battle of Hawks, three seed Volcano Vista and six seed Centennial met in the quarter-finals of the girls state basketball tournament for the second year in a row. There wasn’t much revenge for the Hawks down south, as the Hawks wearing white and black came out victorious once again.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

While Volcano has been known for its ability to score over recent years, it was the defense that was the difference on Tuesday. Volcano set the tone early, only allowing Centennial one first quarter field goal, and the deficit was too much to overcome for the Hawks in red and black. In the end, it was the two-time defending state champs winning 44-36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgSGA_0lAvaHOi00

With the win, Volcano Vista advances to the semi-final round against the winner of Farmington and Las Cruces on Thursday at 1:15.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Volcano Vista wins back-to-back state championships
Albuquerque, NM1 hour ago
ATC advances to its ever first championship game
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
State Tournament Basketball: Thursday Recap
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albuquerque Academy wins first championship in 29 years
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Pecos defeats Menaul for state title bid
Pecos, NM1 day ago
Tohatchi wins 3A girls basketball championship
Tohatchi, NM1 day ago
Volcano Vista wins thriller vs Organ Mountain, advances to second straight title game
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Hope Christian back to the state finals
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Sandia to play in state title game for first time in 20 years
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque Academy advances to state championship
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Hobbs advances to 6th straight title game with win over La Cueva
Hobbs, NM2 days ago
Pay it Forward military softball tournament happening this weekend
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lobo mens’ basketball hoping for a win against Utah State
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Sandia closes out Cleveland in overtime
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Budget stops Santa Fe from moving forward with indoor soccer team
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Los Lunas holds on at the buzzer, beats La Cueva
Los Lunas, NM3 days ago
State Tournament Basketball, Girls Quarterfinals recap
Rio Rancho, NM4 days ago
Gallup beats rival Kirtland Central for girls 4A championship
Gallup, NM1 day ago
How to Watch: UNM vs. Utah State in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM7 days ago
New Mexico United players read to Albuquerque students
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Cooler night as showers continue north
Santa Fe, NM2 hours ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
UNM selected as location to study pedestrian safety
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Benedictine Monastery Lake to reopen for fishing
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
“Night at The Oscars” returns to the Lobo Theater
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy