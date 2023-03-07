Open in App
Preston County, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Delays expected for several months on part of US Route 50 in Preston County

By Sam Kirk,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOlNh_0lAva8XQ00

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that starting later this month, drivers in Preston County should expect delays on U.S. 50.

According to the press release, paving, base repair, drainage and shoulder work will begin on Monday, March 20 and continue until the estimated completion date of Friday, July 28. The portion of U.S. 50 is between WV Route 72/Cheat Valley Highway and County Route 50/6, which is between Fellowsville and Rowlesburg, will be affected.

The road will not be fully closed during the construction period. However, drivers should expect delays during working hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

3-month project to impact Pike Street traffic in Clarksburg

Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions, but flaggers will be maintaining traffic, and drivers should expect delays. The project schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, the release said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
‘Major delays’ expected on I-79 near Fairmont Thursday and Friday
Fairmont, WV3 days ago
Impaired driving in West Virginia increased during COVID-19, WVU study says
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
West Fork River being dyed green
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fire damages two houses in Clarksburg overnight
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Multiple units respond to chemical leak in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV23 hours ago
Maple Lake Club sues North Central West Virginia Airport for ‘pollutants’ in lake
Bridgeport, WV3 days ago
Fallen law enforcement honored at Heroes Honor Run in Clarksburg and Charleston
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
$5K reward offered in Preston County burglary case
Kingwood, WV1 day ago
Mannington house fire under investigation
Mannington, WV1 day ago
Here’s when each Mon Forest recreation site opens this year
Elkins, WV3 days ago
2 people charged with child neglect following call that they were ‘on the nod’ at Fairmont Sheetz
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
West Virginia shooting suspected arrested following pursuit
Belington, WV1 day ago
Weston Sheetz reopens with way below average gas prices
Weston, WV4 days ago
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department offers walkthrough of new building
Grafton, WV1 day ago
What a $200K home looks like in different West Virginia cities
Clarksburg, WV4 days ago
Town of Worthington moves forward with water improvement project, rates to increase
Worthington, WV3 days ago
Injuries reported in several White Hall area vehicle wrecks
White Hall, WV5 days ago
Guinea pig from West Virginia needs your vote in Cadbury Bunny search
Terra Alta, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy