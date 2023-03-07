My Hero Academia Poster Pitches the Anime's Best Movie Yet

There are a lot of things My Hero Academia does well, and movies are on the top of that list. During its run, the My Hero Academia anime has inspired a ton of original films that blend seamlessly with the canon. These days, My Hero Academia season 6 has everyone wondering what could come next for Deku on the big screen , and one artist has pitched the perfect plot.

And of course, it involves All Might . The My Hero Academia manga and anime haven't given us enough of the pro in his prime, but a simple movie idea would give him the chance to go plus ultra.

Over on Twitter, artist Trevoshere left the fandom buzzing after they posted a piece of My Hero Academia artwork featuring All Might. It is there we can see a world wherein Deku and Dynamight get caught in a mission gone wrong. Flung into the past by a rogue quirk, the two find themselves facing All Might in his prime , and the My Hero Academia characters get to see firsthand how their teacher became a legend.

As you can see above, the poster pitch is gorgeous, and it gives us something the My Hero Academia manga has yet to do. We have learned all about Deku's rise to power, but All Might and his history has been looked upon only a few times. We were given a look at the past in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, but there is so much more to All Might we need to see. Plus, the idea of Deku and Dynamight fighting with Prime All Might at their season 6 power level would be the definition of epic.

Of course, there is no word whether My Hero Academia has any movies in the works. The last feature released was World Heroes Mission, and these days, My Hero Academia season 6 is keeping Studio Bones busy. However, fans would love nothing more than to see All Might hit the big screen once more, and this My Hero Academia fan art pitches his perfect comeback. Only time will tell whether the Symbol of Peace gets another big moment on the battlefield before My Hero Academia ends. So for now, you can keep up with the hero as My Hero Academia season 6 is preparing to wrap in a few episodes.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia movie pitch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .