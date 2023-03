Benzinga

SoundHound AI Stock Slides After Hours Despite 'Watershed Moment' For Artificial Intelligence By Adam Eckert, 4 days ago

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares are volatile in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued solid guidance. Q4 Results: SoundHound said fourth-quarter revenue ...