Open in App
Hamlet, NC
See more from this location?
The Richmond Observer

UPDATE: Deputies say defendant was in truck stolen from Raleigh

By Staff Report,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRt4w_0lAvWhn800

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released details regarding the arrest of a man recently released from prison.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office was given information Friday, March 3 about a possible stolen truck on Mill Road heading toward Hamlet.

A patrol deputy reportedly passed the suspected stolen truck on Freeman Mill Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck was identified as 36-year-old Donald Eugene Lampley of Rockingham, who was just released from prison in January.

Lampley reportedly told the deputy that he had made a trade for the truck while in Raleigh, but didn’t have any registration paperwork.

The deputy told Lampley that the truck had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office. The Richmond County 911 Center also reportedly confirmed with the Raleigh Police Department that it was still listed as being stolen.

Lampley was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and cited for driving with a revoked license.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and his court date is slated for March 16.

Lampley is also being held without bond on a parole violation and a hearing is scheduled for March 9. His parole was scheduled to end Oct. 3.

Lampley has not been charged with stealing the truck.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Lampley was released from prison on Jan. 6 after serving more than eight months following convictions on three counts of breaking and entering vehicles and one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Wendell felon wanted in Durham pawn shop jewelry thefts arrested in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
911 calls tell what happened after Raleigh double shooting near walking trail
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Grandmother grateful daughter, granddaughter survived crash with alleged street racer
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Uncle, nephew arrested in drug bust involving fentanyl at Fayetteville home, police say
Fayetteville, NC15 hours ago
Neighborhood concern turns into an arrest of 3 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Cumberland County woman charged with trespassing on school bus; 5th one this year, sheriff says
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Rockingham Police charge felon following drug investigation
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
2 deputies injured in fight during domestic disturbance response, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Man drove ‘dangerously’ close to tractor-trailer, fled from deputies, Sampson County sheriff says
Clinton, NC1 day ago
Loose bull found wandering near middle school, Lee County sheriff’s office says
Sanford, NC14 hours ago
Investigation underway after deadly shooting Friday in Lumberton, deputies say
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Man shot in Durham, taken to hospital, police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
Anonymous tip leads to marijuana charges for 3 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Have you seen this person? Southern Pines police looking for vehicle break-in suspect
Southern Pines, NC1 day ago
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lumberton man shot, killed
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Wanted Goldsboro man arrested after 2-county chase, police say
Goldsboro, NC3 days ago
Person County Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate on the run
Roxboro, NC3 days ago
Fayetteville aunt outraged after nephew assaulted on school bus
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
‘He’s been shot in the face’: 2 injured in shooting near Raleigh walking trail, police say
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Fayetteville man charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker outside of Sanford restaurant
Sanford, NC3 days ago
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Goldsboro, NC3 days ago
I-40 eastbound crash near Smithfield causes miles-long delays
Smithfield, NC10 hours ago
Woman killed in wreck on US 70 Business near Garner, trooper says
Garner, NC1 day ago
Second suspect charged in Rockingham shooting
Rockingham, NC4 days ago
Red Springs police officer resigns amid FBI investigation
Red Springs, NC2 days ago
12 people, 3 dogs displaced in apartment fire, Fayetteville Fire Department says
Fayetteville, NC16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy