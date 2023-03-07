UPDATE: Deputies say defendant was in truck stolen from Raleigh

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released details regarding the arrest of a man recently released from prison.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office was given information Friday, March 3 about a possible stolen truck on Mill Road heading toward Hamlet.

A patrol deputy reportedly passed the suspected stolen truck on Freeman Mill Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck was identified as 36-year-old Donald Eugene Lampley of Rockingham, who was just released from prison in January.

Lampley reportedly told the deputy that he had made a trade for the truck while in Raleigh, but didn’t have any registration paperwork.

The deputy told Lampley that the truck had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office. The Richmond County 911 Center also reportedly confirmed with the Raleigh Police Department that it was still listed as being stolen.

Lampley was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and cited for driving with a revoked license.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and his court date is slated for March 16.

Lampley is also being held without bond on a parole violation and a hearing is scheduled for March 9. His parole was scheduled to end Oct. 3.

Lampley has not been charged with stealing the truck.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Lampley was released from prison on Jan. 6 after serving more than eight months following convictions on three counts of breaking and entering vehicles and one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.