Siegfried & Roy’s ‘Jungle Palace’ for sale, listed at $3 million

By Duncan Phenix,

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Can you put a price tag on a genuine piece of Las Vegas history? Someone will when the home formerly owned by the famous illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy. The home, known locally as the ‘Jungle Palace’ was listed for sale this week with an asking price of $3 million.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Siegfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantecore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hE5EC_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPSiN_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5d0n_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9srq_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sq0DU_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSmWo_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ0I8_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLygt_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10P6ch_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R92sj_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)

Built in 1954, the home is located on Vegas Drive near N. Decatur across the street from the Las Vegas Golf Club.

The home is listed as a “legendary property” on a .42-acre lot. The sale includes four parcels with four homes, plus a casita and cabana.

The homes have three pools, which include one used by the big cats once housed there.

In the listing, the main house is shown as 8,750 square feet with two beds and four baths, an indoor jacuzzi and a pool. There are two detached studios each with bathrooms. One of them is 1,588 square feet and the other is 1,875 square feet. The guest house is listed as 1,959 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoHJt_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DgAN_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sx492_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PemWS_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr00G_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ysvq_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JUR4_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkf2g_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYL3u_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsSw2_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTT8K_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdUJd_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUS6Z_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evT58_0lAvVide00
    Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)

In the photographs of the property, taken by Ron Miller with Zipp3D, there are many pieces of furniture, art, and other items that have already been removed from the estate and are not included in the sale.

However, a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures will remain in place.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

