Time is running out to buy Girl Scout Cookies

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, but not for long.

Currently, you can get your fill of Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos and Samoas at booths and in digital storefronts around Colorado, but the time to get them is running out quickly.

The last official day to buy Girl Scouts cookies in Colorado is Sunday, March 12.

How do I find Girl Scout Cookies near me?

There are plenty of ways to buy cookies, from online to in-person at a booth.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado has a map of digital storefronts across the state so you can choose the troop closest to you to support.

The cookies will be shipped to you in 2-15 business days, according to the website.

Each digital storefront has a description written by the troop, as well as how many packages are left to sell until the troop meets its goal.

It is also the only way you can order Raspberry Rally — the newest flavor of Girl Scout Cookies.

You can also donate boxes of cookies through the storefront that will go to Gift of Caring, a program that will deliver boxes to the military and local charities.

Additionally, you can find a list of booths closest to you by zip code .

All of the proceeds will stay local and go toward experiences such as service projects, troop travel and summer camps.

