Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
6AM City

KCMO announces on-demand ride service starting in Northland

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVzCh_0lAvU1vZ00

The new transit vehicles might look something like this.

Photo provided by @kansascity .

In need of a lift? Kansas City leaders announced a new ride service called Iris , which will provide on-demand pick-ups and drop-offs through app-based technology.

“This is the future of transit,” City Manager
Brian Platt said. “No more is it a fixed route that moves along a certain path at a certain time.”

The new technology has two big purposes :
  1. Better connect people to existing public transit (filling in coverage gaps)
  2. Provide flexible shuttle services to specific destinations
"[It’s] responsive and reactive,” Platt said. “It’s like Uber or Lyft or any kind of ride-share service you get now, except at a lower cost at a higher scale.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4q4z_0lAvU1vZ00

Mayor Quinton Lucas called Iris “truly transformative in transit.”

Photo by KCtoday

The reason

Some KCMO residents don’t have easy transit options. Leaders discussed how transportation accessibility has been a major concern for Northlanders.

“Many of our neighborhoods, my own neighborhood, virtually has no bus services.” Deb Hermann , CEO of Northland Neighborhoods, Inc., said.

The rollout

Iris goes live for residents north of the Missouri River on March 15. Leaders plan to expand coverage south through the Plaza by April 27 (aka the NFL Draft ). The goal is to encompass the whole city by the end of July.

Users will have 24-hour access to rides. Officials said pick-up and drop-off sites will never be more than a quarter-mile away .

The service can also provide new routes for specific events — think: festivals, sporting events, and the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40al8K_0lAvU1vZ00

Here’s what Iris looks like in the App Store (Android coming soon).

Screenshot by KCtoday

The details

Cost for riders:
  • From pick-up to transit hub | Free
  • From pick-up to other stop | $3
  • From one zone to another | $4
  • To destinations (KCI, Zona Rosa, etc.) | $10
Cost for the city : $8 million, annually

Drivers : Licensed zTrip employees will operate purple, branded Iris vehicles

Wait time : Maximum 20 minutes

Accessibility : Options for wheelchair lifts and bike storage

Precedent : Platt initiated a similar service in during his previous role in Jersey City, resulting in “ incredible success .”
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Kansas City created a new transit service for the Northland. Here's what to know about Iris
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Top 5 Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two interstate rest areas to permanently close next week on I-35 and I-29
Lathrop, MO1 day ago
Two Area Interstate Rest Stops To Become Commercial Vehicle Parking Areas
Lathrop, MO2 days ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
A new Centennial Bridge on horizon
Leavenworth, KS1 day ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Experience hospitality again from a 1829 Kansas City home of Dr. James Compton that's now a famous well-known restaurant
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man dead in homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in KCMO
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
1 person dead after vehicle overturns, lands on another vehicle in KCMO crash
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Athletics brings former KCPD officer 'special bond' after medical retirement
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jury: UPS must pay Kansas City-area family hit by truck $75M
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
During Big 12 tournaments in Kansas City, fans making a fast break to area marijuana dispensaries
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Lee’s Summit liquor store opens drive-thru window
Lee's Summit, MO1 day ago
Diver prepares to enter water
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
15 concert venues in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Concerts in Kansas City: A guide to the best venues for live music around the metro
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
A lot of green: Home appraisals in Wyandotte, Johnson Counties see average increase of double figures
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
New restaurant, shops open at Kansas City’s Zona Rosa shopping district
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
More customers lose hundreds to Kansas City-area hot tub repairman
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Proposed beef packing factory could bring 600 jobs to Olathe
Olathe, KS3 days ago
Man pleads guilty to airport disruption following police chase on Kansas City airport runway
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Easter Kansas City 2023: Brunch, Restaurants, Things to Do
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
From Vision to Decline: The Story of Metcalf South Shopping Center in Overland Park, Kansas
Overland Park, KS4 days ago
KCFD pumper truck involved in deadly Westport crash had Opticom emitter
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
3 arrested after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found on Miami County property
Osawatomie, KS1 day ago
Exploring the historic Antioch Community Church: a monument to faith in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy