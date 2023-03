KCMO announces on-demand ride service starting in Northland

The new transit vehicles might look something like this. Photo provided by @kansascity .

Kansas City leaders announced a new ride service called Iris , which will providethrough app-based technology.“This is the future of transit,” City Managersaid. “No more is it a fixed route that moves along a certain path at a certain time.”The new technology has"[It’s] responsive and reactive,” Platt said. “It’s like Uber or Lyft or any kind of ride-share service you get now, except at a lower cost at a higher scale.”Some KCMO residents don’t have easy transit options. Leaders discussed how transportation accessibility has been a major concern for Northlanders.“Many of our neighborhoods, my own neighborhood, virtually has no bus services.”, CEO of Northland Neighborhoods, Inc., said.Iris goes live for residentson March 15. Leaders plan to expand coverage south through theby April 27 (aka the NFL Draft ). The goal is to encompass theby the end of July.Users will haveto rides. Officials said pick-up and drop-off sites will never be more than aThe service can also provide new routes for specific events —: $8 million, annually: Licensed zTrip employees will operate purple, branded Iris vehicles: Maximum 20 minutes: Options for wheelchair lifts and bike storage: Platt initiated a similar service in during his previous role in Jersey City, resulting in “ incredible success .”