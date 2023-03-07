Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Wiles says he will not seek re-election as sheriff, will retire at end of term in 2024

By Dave Burge,

4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard D. Wiles announced Tuesday, March 7, that he will retire at the end of his current term on Dec. 31, 2024 and not seek another four years in office.

Wiles was first elected sheriff in 2008 and has been re-elected three times.

Prior to serving as sheriff, the Andress High School graduate joined the El Paso Police Department in 1982 and worked his way up the ranks. He served as police chief from 2004 to 2007, when he retired from the department to run for sheriff.

In his letter to the community, Wiles says he will have spent nearly 43 years in law enforcement when his current term ends.

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles with late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

“As an elected official, I think it is important to continually evaluate our organizations and ensure they are meeting the needs of the community well into the future,” Wiles wrote, explaining his decision to retire at the end of 2024.

“I am very proud of the work of all the employees of the Sheriff’s Office and feel we have made great progress during the time of my administration. Not only have we made improvements in technology, equipment, and training, but we have reduced wasteful spending while improving our service and continually reducing the crime rate,” Wiles added.

Wiles also wrote that he and his staff are “strong believers in succession planning” and have been actively planning for members of the Sheriff’s Office when “key positions” become vacant.

“I am extremely pleased by the current position of the Sheriff’s Office, and so, while there is never a perfect time, I am announcing my retirement at the end of this term,” Wiles wrote. “My plan is to stay in my hometown, El Paso, as I spend more time with my family.”

Wiles said the best part of his career has been “meeting and developing relationships with such great people.”

Wiles has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UTEP and a master’s from Sul Ross State University, also in criminal justice. He attended and graduated from the FBI’s National Academy.

He was named Andress High’s Outstanding Ex in 2004.


