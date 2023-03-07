Open in App
The Associated Press

Cumberland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.6 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $42 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPIX

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC1 day ago
Matt Duchene scores shootout winner, Predators top Kings 2-1
Los Angeles, CA43 minutes ago
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable Auburndale, Florida
Auburndale, FL2 days ago
Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Filipowski, No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title
Durham, NC2 hours ago
Quake swarms at neighboring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Mississippi lawmakers stop effort to take over Jackson water
Jackson, MS2 days ago
US Santa Barbara beats Cal St Fullerton 72-62, wins Big West
Fullerton, CA1 hour ago
St. Louis wins 3rd straight with 2-1 victory over Portland
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Durkin helps DC United earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City
Orlando, FL4 hours ago
Reyes helps Red Bulls earn 1-1 draw with Minnesota United
Saint Paul, MN2 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35, Thunder top Pelicans 110-96
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore
Milwaukee, WI5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy