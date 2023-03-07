Open in App
Stewart County, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Bikers look to spread anti-bullying message across Tennessee

By Mark Kelly,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfIZR_0lAvSpkY00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bullying is a big concern in schools, as a Stewart County student’s death by suicide is currently being investigated for signs of harassment. One Middle Tennessee group wants to put a stop to bullying once and for all, and they have their own unique way of putting an end to it—which they call “invasions.”

“Once they hear those bikes fired up, that’s it. They’re jazzed,” said Biker Randall “Lucky” Hopkins.

Parents concerned about bullying at Stewart County Middle School after student’s death

A dozen bikers, looking tough as nails, “invade” schools with a message for the students about bullying: “If someone’s bullying you, use your voice. Stand up. Be heard. That’s our motto. We say it all the time.”

Hopkins is the Tennessee liaison for Bikers Against Bullies USA – Middle Tennessee Chapter. He started the chapter in 2019 after his friend’s daughter wrote a suicide note.

“There’s a lot of kids out there, they don’t know how to ask for help, they don’t know who to go to,” said Hopkins. “They’re either embarrassed or they’re just kinda hoping that somebody sees the signs.”

Bikers Against Bullies’ “invasions” involve a 30-minute performance, as well as a lesson. With music, skits, and, most of all, life-saving messages for students about not judging a book by its cover.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

“That’s one thing that leads to bullying is judging somebody before you even know them. I tell them look at us. We are all standing here and we have leather vests and boots…but then I go into who we are. We got military veterans, we got real estate agents, we got corrections officers…just because we look like this today doesn’t mean we’ll look like this tomorrow at work.”

The bikers teach the how to spot signs of bullying. They want to take their message to more schools, open new chapters statewide, and empower more students to be true to who they are.

“It’s like I tell these kids when we go to these invasions. Be proud of who you are. God made you that way for a reason. If someone is calling you a nerd, I want you to stand up and be the best nerd you can be in this school. Be proud of it. Own it.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The Middle Tennessee Chapter of Bikers Against Bullies is all-volunteer. If you would like to join or bring their anti-bullying message to your school, visit their Facebook page her e .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
‘His loving spirit will stay with us forever’: Scholarship fund created for fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s children
Gallatin, TN1 hour ago
Parisian Vying For Miss Tennessee USA
Paris, TN13 hours ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Vanderbilt poll shows parents concerned about gun violence in schools
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Scam uses artificial intelligence to replicate loved ones’ voices, TN police warn
Hendersonville, TN15 hours ago
Big Music Stars Join LGBTQ+ ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert in Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Critics call TN GOP solemnization bill an invitation for lawsuits
Kingston, TN1 day ago
East Tennessee school districts ask to add Scarboro 85 into textbooks statewide
Oak Ridge, TN2 days ago
6 free things to do in East Tennessee March 10-12
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
New facility could mean new era in juvenile justice for Davidson County
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Teen severely injured following chase, crash in Christian County
Hopkinsville, KY5 hours ago
TN DCS worker fired, charged with child solicitation
Bolivar, TN2 days ago
Davidson County house fire believed to be electrical
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee lawmakers sound off on new law to cut Nashville’s Metro Council in half
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy