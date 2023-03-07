Open in App
Hampton, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

1 injured after verbal altercation leads to shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton

By Jasmine SingletaryJulius Ayo,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYAVe_0lAvRBqd00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person is injured after a shooting in Hampton on Tuesday evening.

On March 7, around 4:06 p.m. Hampton Police responded to the 800 block of Buckroe Avenue in reference to a shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dURq5_0lAvRBqd00
Shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton on March 7. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)
Shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton on March 7. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)
Shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton on March 7. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

Police say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for a possible life-threatening injury.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Hampton resident Randy Charles in connection with the incident. Charles has been charged with one count each of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed that the victim and the suspect had met up when a verbal argument between the two occurred and escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hampton, VA newsLocal Hampton, VA
Sister wants answers after man killed in Hampton shooting
Hampton, VA6 hours ago
Hampton police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Briarfield Road
Hampton, VA3 days ago
Man arrested after shooting on Buckroe Ave in Hampton: Police
Hampton, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newport News police: 2 men shot, killed off of Marshall Ave.
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Police: 2 killed outside Newport News apartment complex
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Man injured following shooting on Northampton Blvd. in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Norfolk police search for suspect in connection to pediatric office burglary
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Former Portsmouth officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting granted bond
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Bond granted for former officer charged in connection to deadly 2018 shooting
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth police hosting RESET Walk following deadly double shooting
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Man shot on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Crews respond to house fire on 49th Street in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA11 hours ago
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting memorial moved to storage
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Shootings outside Norfolk nightclub go to grand jury
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Portsmouth neighborhood terrorized by frequent shootings, records show
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
2 injured after vehicle crashes into Peninsula Health District building in Newport News
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Virginia Beach Crime Line increases maximum reward amount
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Off-duty officer catches ‘intoxicated’ cupcake thief at Waterside District
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Bond denied for suspect in Portsmouth quadruple murder case
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Death reported after crash on I-64 near Bowers Hill in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Tractor-trailer strikes parked trailer on I-664, leads to deadly crash: Trooper
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
UPDATE: Man killed in I-64 crash in Chesapeake between two tractor-trailers identified
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
One injured, family displaced following house fire on Dunworken Dr. in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Man dead following shooting at Virginia Beach Hardee’s on Holland Rd, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Virginia Beach bakery's security cam shows person breaking in, stealing tip jar
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Family searching for answers, justice in killing of Hampton man
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Missing man with dementia in Virginia Beach found safe
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy