1 injured after verbal altercation leads to shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person is injured after a shooting in Hampton on Tuesday evening.

On March 7, around 4:06 p.m. Hampton Police responded to the 800 block of Buckroe Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for a possible life-threatening injury.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Hampton resident Randy Charles in connection with the incident. Charles has been charged with one count each of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed that the victim and the suspect had met up when a verbal argument between the two occurred and escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

