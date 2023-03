A busy road in Jefferson Hills is closed indefinitely after a boulder fell into the roadway on Tuesday.

Jefferson Hills Borough police said State Route 837 is closed between the Elizabeth bridge and St. Clair Avenue.

Police said PennDOT will need to inspect the roadway and the potentially unstable hillside before the road can reopen.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

