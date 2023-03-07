Police sergeant arrested for pulling out gun to dispute restaurant bill

By Rushaad Hayward

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Baltimore police sergeant Larry Worsley was arrested following a dispute over his restaurant bill .

He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, and firearm violations.

Charging documents reveal the incident took place at the Tequila Sunset restaurant.

Worsley consumed three shots of an alcoholic beverage before becoming “noticeably intoxicated.”

While inside, the sergeant was seen assaulting an unidentified woman that he came with. Worsley had to be separated from the woman and the bartender stepped outside to remind him he had an outstanding tab of $42 that needed to be paid.

At this point, Worsley pulled out a black handgun and said, “I’m not paying for s***,” according to the charging documents.

He then walked towards a white Mercedes while dragging the unidentified woman by her hair with the gun still in his hands. She drove off without him while he continued to walk on foot.

Another officer found him, and while conducting a search, they discovered a BPD identification card identifying him as a sergeant.

A loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with one round in the chamber was also recovered.

Police say the Public Investigation Bureau (PIB) is aware of the case and he currently has his police powers suspended.

This story was originally published March 6, 2023 by WMAR in Baltimore, an E.W. Scripps Company.