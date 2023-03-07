Mother of teen killed at Douglasville ‘Sweet 16′ party says one phone call could have saved her son

The mother of one of two teens killed after a sweet 16 party says her son was not supposed to be there.

Deputies said two teens were killed and six were injured when someone opened fire on a group of more than 100 teenagers at a party at a home on Talkeetna Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, deputies identified the teens as 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill.

Beverly La Fleur says Moon was spending the night with a friend and that friend’s parent drove them to the gathering.

The mother says another parent made the decision to allow her son to go to the party.

“My life, my love, my sweet boy was taken from me because of that one decision,” La Fleur said.

She says if only the parent had picked up the phone, that night might have ended differently.

“One decision of not calling to make sure that it was okay for my son to go cost him his life,” she explained.

La Fleur says Samuel was staying overnight with a friend. They were supposed to spend the night playing video games. But, she says the friend’s parent ended up dropping them off at a Sweet 16 party on Talkeetna Road.

The party was halted because kids were smoking marijuana and there were too many uninvited guests. Then, shots were fired.

“He was walking out and lost his life,” his mother said.

Samuel’s uncle remembers going to the scene that night and seeing all the chaos.

“I was in a state of utter disbelief,” Dr. Richard La Fleur said.

Samuel’s family says he was a really gifted straight-A student who was in the STEM program at Lithia Springs High School. They will miss his love for life, his quirky ways and his red bow ties.

“He was just a fun-loving teenager,” his uncle said.

When asked what would she have said if the friend’s parents would have called and asked if could he attend the party, La Fleur said the answer would have been simple.

“I would have said no,” she responded.

When asked if that was because it was dangerous, she quickly replied, “Yes.”

Samuel’s mother says parents have to realize one decision can adversely impact a family or an entire community. She says she has been getting a lot of love and affection from her son’s classmates and friends.

They held a candlelight vigil at the scene Monday night.

The sheriff’s office continues to ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. The reward has now increased to $40,000.

The families of both teens have set up GoFundMe accounts for Hill and Moon .

