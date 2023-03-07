Neon-spotted critter along stream led to discovery of several new species, studies say

As night fell across the Himalayas, a creature with neon spots ventured out onto the rocks of a small stream. Not too far away, another critter emerged. Hidden in the darkness and isolated by the mountains, the animals remained unknown to humans — until now.

Bikramjit Sinha and a team of scientists set out after dusk to survey an area of Arunachal Pradesh , according to a study published Sunday, March 5, by the Zoological Survey of India. Along a small hill stream, a small creature caught their attention.

The team found a “dull brick-red” frog — and discovered a new species, the study said.

The frog, named Amolops chanakya or Chanakya’s cascade frog, had “irregular cocoa-brown spots” and “neon yellow” spots across its body. The animal also appears to have bright blue eyes, a photo shows.

DNA testing revealed the frog was a cascade dwelling frog but “genetically distinct” from other subspecies, the researchers reported. Its two-lobed tongue, rounded snout and externally visible vocal sac also distinguished it from other frogs.

One of the new species, Amolops chanakya. Photo from Bikramjit Sinha

Exploring another area of Arunachal Pradesh, the researchers spotted a lone frog “resting under a boulder in a shallow trickle of water,” the study said. The team identified the frog as another “genetically distinct” cascade dwelling frog.

Named the Amolops tawang or the Tawang cascade frog, the amphibian had an olive green coloring with unusually shaped brown blotches and lighter green spots, the study said and a photo shows.

The animal’s small and “distinct” eardrums, coloring and head shape set it apart from other similar frog species, according to the study.

One of the new species, Amolops tawang. Photo from Bikramjit Sinha

Another amphibian survey in Arunachal Pradesh discovered a third new species of cascade dwelling frogs , according to another study published in the Zoological Survey of India. This third species, named Amolops terraorchis, was spotted after dusk along the large boulders of two different streams.

The Terraorchis cascade frog had a dark brown coloring with a “marbled” mustard green pattern, researchers said. In addition to being genetically distinct, the frog’s coloring, completely webbed toes and head shape set it apart.

Sighting of Amolops terraorchis in the field. Photo from the Zoological Survey of India

Researchers noted that the frogs were well-adapted to high elevations and found in three different, geographically isolated areas.

Arunachal Pradesh is a disputed territory between India and China. The region is in the Himalayas, about 1,340 miles east of New Delhi and about 3,180 miles southwest of Shanghai.

