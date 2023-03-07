Coroner identifies victim in US Route 45 crash near Thomasboro

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man reportedly struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 45 just south of Thomasboro on Monday.

Brian A. Schue, 29, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m. on Monday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana, Ill. Northrup said preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Tuesday indicate that Schue died from blunt force injuries to the chest he received during this incident.

Officials said on Monday the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on U.S. Route 45. State Police said a person was changing their tire when a pickup truck hit them.

The driver of the pickup truck was hurt in the crash and was also taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive.

Toxicology tests are pending at this time and an inquest may be held at a later date.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate the situation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.