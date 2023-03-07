Big 12 Conference releases basketball anthem for women’s, men’s tourneys. Take a listen

College basketball fans know they’ll hear the song “One Shining Moment” at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

Big 12 fans this week will hear a special song, too. This one will be played at the women’s and men’s tournaments in Kansas City.

It’s called “No Nights Off” and it was written by a musician named P.L., who calls himself a professional sports music composer .

“As the Big 12 Conference continues to thrive at the intersection of sport and culture, we recognize the significant role music can play,” league commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release. “With this new anthem, we wanted to create something that excites our student-athletes and showcases the new heights the Big 12 Conference is reaching. We are grateful to P.L. for partnering with us and his incredible work writing and composing ‘No Nights Off.’”

Here is the anthem , which will be heard at Municipal Auditorium and the T-Mobile Center. The song also will be played during broadcasts of the tournaments, the Big 12 said. The tune even manages to work in the name of tournament sponsor.