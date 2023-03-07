Open in App
Falcon, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

New Panda Express location to open at Falcon Market Place

By Alina Lee,

4 days ago

(FALCON, Colo.) — Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgRZe_0lAvNPxh00
Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Hannah Henry

The first lucky 88 guests will receive a special gift! The new Panda Express located at 7555 Falcon Market Place will offer all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp and guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Falcon community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Ling Huang, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

The family-owned and operated company offers one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits, according to a press release. Wages start at $16 per hour for all front-of-house hires, as well as $18 per hour for all new back-of-house hires. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit here .

The philanthropic arm of Panda Express, Panda Cares Foundation, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda will donate 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here .

Local store hours are Sunday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (the drive-thru is open until 9:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Are people already waiting in line for Casa Bonita to reopen?
Denver, CO1 day ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Hot Dogs
Denver, CO1 day ago
King Soopers vows no store closures, $1 billion for wages, benefits following Safeway merger
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
World-famous Venardos Circus returns to Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO11 hours ago
A father’s dream: Norma’s Bakery now open in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Colorado
Lakewood, CO3 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO15 hours ago
Popular Colorado Coffee Shop Closed Today. Is It For Good?
Denver, CO3 days ago
New King Soopers coming to Fountain and the community has mixed reviews
Fountain, CO3 days ago
Homeless camp with kitchen, shelves, closet rods found inside bridge over I-70
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Local Ice Rink offers skating for all ages
Monument, CO2 days ago
Performance of ‘Hook’ this weekend at ENT Center
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Rat-infested Denver pays $100,000 per month for exterminator
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Seven Falls opening for 140th season, plans celebrations
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Front Range winters not changing despite warming trend nationwide
Denver, CO1 day ago
Your daily dose of cute: Omo the hippo likes his gums rubbed
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
The United States Air Force Academy Planetarium offers free movies and live shows to the public
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
DQ giving out millions of free ice cream cones
Denver, CO3 days ago
The Cure announce Colorado return with summer concert
Denver, CO2 days ago
Update: ‘Yes on 20’ enlists LGBT community in golf course fight
Denver, CO1 day ago
6 people were living in bridge tunnel at I-70 flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Colorado-Based Movie Theater Chain Abruptly Goes Out of Business
Arvada, CO3 days ago
Colorado Springs apartments go against national shrinking trends
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Celebrate Women’s Day at Notes Bar
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Remarkable Women: Serving in business and beyond
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Donating hair and money for cancer
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO2 days ago
One person injured in apartment fire on Uintah Street
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Therapy and healing through psychedelic mushrooms
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Police activity in Colorado Springs Friday night tied to warrant along Morning Sun Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy