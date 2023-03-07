2 suspects arrested; 1 still wanted by police in killing of Lewisville pawn shop owner

One of three suspects wanted in the killing of a Lewisville pawn shop owner was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, 17, turned himself in to the Lewisville Police Department on Tuesday, police said in an update. He is charged with murder and is being held at the Lewisville jail on a $250,000 bond.

Another suspect, JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, was identified and arrested Feb. 25.

Damonta Jerone Skinner, 19 — the last of the three suspects — is still wanted by police in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of Daniel White , 54.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, three young men, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV, rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 S. Mill St., confronted White and tried to rob the store, police said.

One of the robbers shot the store owner in the chest, police said. All three left the scene in the red SUV and headed south on Mill Street toward I-35 East.

Denyrion Skinner and Damonta Skinner fled to Dallas after the shooting, and Damonta is believed to still be in the South Dallas area, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411 or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com or through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.