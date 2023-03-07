Cruise Control: Sea cruise company offering remote workers three-year cruise for $90,000



A nyone wanting to see the world and regularly travel to new places might want to consider a new offer from Miray Cruises.

The Life at Sea Cruises deal will allow people to cruise the world for three years for the starting cost of $90,000. Passengers will be allowed to work remotely aboard the ship so they can travel without having to sacrifice work, according to a press release from the cruise company.

SPRING BREAK 2023: WHERE MOST VACATIONERS GO REVEALED

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home,” said Irina Strembitsky, director of sales and marketing for Life at Sea Cruises. “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

Courtesy of Life at Sea Cruises A cruise ship sailing in the ocean. Life at Sea Cruise is offering a three-year cruise for anyone willing to spend $90,000 for all three years.



Payment plans can be used to pay for one's cabin beginning at $2,499 a month. The first payment is due on June 30. The cabins are also transferable, allowing travelers to come and go when they please and letting them invite their friends and family to use their booking, a spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner.

Over the course of the three-year voyage , passengers aboard the MV Gemini , which has 400 cabins and room for up to 1,074 passengers, will visit all seven continents and a total of 135 countries.

Passengers can also expect to see 13 of the Wonders of the World, with the cruise stopping in ports for multiple days to allow travelers to visit the localities.

The MV Gemini features a business center with meeting rooms, 14 offices, a relaxing lounge, and a business library for any passengers who wish to do their work outside of their cabin. As part of their cruise packages, residents have access to a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits and other amenities such as a wellness center, sundeck and swimming pool, auditorium, and multiple dining options, including free alcohol with dinner.

Courtesy of Life at Sea Cruises The outside of a cruise ship. Life at Sea Deck is offering a three-year cruise for $90,000, approximately $30,000 per year.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs," said Mikael Pettersson, managing director of Life at Sea Cruises. "There is no other cruise product that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers."

The MV Gemini will begin its three-year voyage on Nov. 1 out of Istanbul. There will be pickups in Barcelona and Miami, Florida . Reservations can be made at Life at Sea Cruises's website or by calling 954-379-8221.