Everything We Know About the New Dating Reality Show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Cast, Premiere Date
By Katherine Schaffstall,
3 days ago
Fans will get to watch a new form of dating on the upcoming Fox reality TV show Farmer Wants a Wife. Keep scrolling to learn about the show, meet the cast, find out the premiere date and more.
What Is ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ About?
Farmer Wants a Wife will follow four eligible bachelors as they search for true love.
Other versions of the series have already aired in 32 countries, while 180 marriages came from the shows and the couples have welcomed 410 children.
Throughout the series, the farmers will host a group of single women who hope to leave their lives in big cities in exchange for a more modest lifestyle in the country. The contestants will see if they’re meant to work on a farm by performing tasks including tending to cattle and doing behind-the-scenes business operations.
Who Are the Cast Members of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?
Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton are the four farmers looking for love.
Ryan is a horse trainer and breeder from Gastonia, North Carolina, while Allen lives in Santa Fe, Tennessee, and works as a cattle rancher. Meanwhile, Hunter is a cattle and horse rancher based out of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Landon is a cattle rancher and farmer from Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Who Is the Host of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?
Jennifer Nettles has been tapped to host the American version of Farmer Wants a Wife.
