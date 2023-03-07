Open in App
Daviess County, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Officials provide update on Daviess County Burning Regulations

By Hunter Wade,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g628j_0lAvIFUI00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In response to calls asking if it was okay to burn debris from the storms on Friday afternoon, Daviess County Fiscal Court is reminding people about burn regulations.

According to the Division for Air Quality in the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, open burning is not permitted. However, farmers can bury any debris on their property.

National Weather Service confirms tornado in western Dubois County

For information on what can and cannot be burned, contact the Division for Air Quality of the Department for Environmental Protection at (270) 687-7304

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Dawson Springs man hospitalized in fatal head-on crash
Princeton, KY8 hours ago
Bird flu detected in Henderson, leading to total closure of 'Amazonia' exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Three charged in Daviess County meth bust
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Central City police warn of the growing fentanyl epidemic
Central City, KY7 hours ago
HPD gives minor traffic delay alert that will last for a few days
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson for I-69 Crossing work
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Harmonie State Park pool being dismantled
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Rollover crash causes traffic delays in Henderson
Henderson, KY1 day ago
DNR gives slated project deadline for Lynnville Park changes
Lynnville, IN2 days ago
One killed, four injured in Caldwell County accident
Princeton, KY15 hours ago
Expert reacts to human bone found at construction site
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Central City, KY15 hours ago
List reveals ten businesses in Vanderburgh County that pay the highest taxes
Evansville, IN1 day ago
NWS confirms several tornadoes in Tri-State
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Centuries-old human bone discovered in downtown Evansville
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Owensboro leaders considering amending smoking ordinance
Owensboro, KY3 days ago
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Autopsy scheduled for Clay house fire victim
Clay, KY3 days ago
Pedestrian In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Veterans treated with resource fair in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Leitchfield PD adds 3 rookies, 1 experienced officer & promotes a decorated officer
Leitchfield, KY2 days ago
Bremen church to hold first service in newly rebuilt building
Bremen, KY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy