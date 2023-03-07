Officials provide update on Daviess County Burning Regulations

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In response to calls asking if it was okay to burn debris from the storms on Friday afternoon, Daviess County Fiscal Court is reminding people about burn regulations.
According to the Division for Air Quality in the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, open burning is not permitted. However, farmers can bury any debris on their property. National Weather Service confirms tornado in western Dubois County
For information on what can and cannot be burned, contact the Division for Air Quality of the Department for Environmental Protection at (270) 687-7304 Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
