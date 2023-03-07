BREAKING: Falcons Not Pursuing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

A report on Tuesday afternoon has already ruled out a potential contender for the signature of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Moments after the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson , a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini has already ruled out one potential destination.

"The Atlanta Falcons will not be pursuing QB Lamar Jackson," Russinni said of a potential Jackson move to the Falcons.

The significance of the non-exclusive tag means other teams will have the opportunity to offer Jackson in free agency. But it would also give the Ravens a chance to match any offer. The big caveat is if the Ravens decide not to match, the team who signs Jackson will surrender two first-round picks.

Other outlets, including FOX, NFL Network, and The Athletic, quickly confirmed this ESPN report. Further making it clear that the Falcons intend to follow through with their plans of having Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback.

Ridder, the second-year quarterback out of Cincinnati, earned the job after finishing last season as the Falcons' starting quarterback leading them to a 2-2 record under center and ending on a two-game win streak.

As for what this means for the Ravens, it will be one less team that they have to worry about having to match an offer to keep Jackson.

Following the news of the tag placed on Jackson, general manager Eric DeCosta offered a statement expressing the intention to continue with "good faith" negotiations on a long-term contract extension.

