Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
Stacker

States where you are most likely to hit an animal

By Dom DiFurio, Jacob Osborn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PiGU_0lAvGp2M00

Canva

States where you are most likely to hit an animal

Your odds of being killed by an animal in the U.S. are incredibly low. An academic analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering all animal-involved deaths from 2008 to 2015 found that Americans have just 1 chance in 1.6 million each year of dying as a result of any interaction at all with animals.

And the most common culprits when those tragedies do occur aren't the alligators, scorpions, or snakes you'd probably expect and fear the most—they're deer. As people continue to build homes and communities in places deer and other animals have lived for millennia, these creatures are more likely to run into the middle of the road—causing at least 1.9 million vehicular accidents over the year ending June 2022.

Accidents specifically involving deer are more common between October and December, which is deer mating season. The odds of hitting a deer are also higher around dawn, as well as during the night when deer are most active and roads are dark. Deer-vehicle crashes are dangerous and expensive, costing drivers north of $4,000 or more depending on the vehicle and the extent of the damage.

Stacker used State Farm's annual animal collision study to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the likelihood a driver there will hit an animal. State Farm bases its rankings on insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as well as the number of licensed drivers in each state. True odds may vary, depending on the number of unreported animal collisions and unlicensed drivers.

State Farm's claims analysis also found that the 2021-2022 period was a safer year for drivers and animals on the road than the year prior, with collisions dropping 5.5%. The odds that a driver collides with any animal on the road is about 1 in 115. The other four victims rounding out the top five of car-animal collisions were rodents, dogs, raccoons, and unidentified animals.

It may come as no surprise to find that the more rural areas of Appalachia and the Midwest had some of the highest car-animal crash odds in the country, while the desert Southwest had some of the lowest.

Curious to see if your state topped the list? Click through to find out—and remember to always keep your eyes on the road, no matter the odds.

You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263tne_0lAvGp2M00
StillRude // Shutterstock

#51. Washington D.C.

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 907 (0.11% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SE8I8_0lAvGp2M00
Brester Irina // Shutterstock

#50. Nevada

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 698 (0.14% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hbn24_0lAvGp2M00
John Drew Dow // Shutterstock

#49. Hawaii

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 580 (0.17% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pauYr_0lAvGp2M00
Mattia Cioni // Shutterstock

#48. Arizona

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 441 (0.23% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRtLK_0lAvGp2M00
Tony Campbell // Shutterstock

#47. Florida

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 408 (0.25% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer exist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rehvw_0lAvGp2M00
Troutnut // Shutterstock

#46. Alaska

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 395 (0.25% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BcO8_0lAvGp2M00
M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock

#45. California

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 363 (0.28% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4GXS_0lAvGp2M00
knelson20 // Shutterstock

#44. Washington

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 250 (0.40% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l11oJ_0lAvGp2M00
Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock

#43. Connecticut

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 231 (0.43% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYb72_0lAvGp2M00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. New Mexico

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 222 (0.45% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggKHe_0lAvGp2M00
LanaG // Shutterstock

#41. Colorado

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 204 (0.49% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGpHf_0lAvGp2M00
Logan Bush // Shutterstock

#40. Utah

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 200 (0.50% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZAxb_0lAvGp2M00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#39. New Jersey

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 194 (0.52% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iH0NA_0lAvGp2M00
mark smith nsb // Shutterstock

#38. Louisiana

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 178 (0.56% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFvwX_0lAvGp2M00
Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock

#37. Oregon

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 165 (0.61% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iz8uz_0lAvGp2M00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#36. Texas

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 154 (0.65% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GI8Z_0lAvGp2M00
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#35. New York

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 140 (0.71% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzqc3_0lAvGp2M00
A.E. Blair Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Illinois

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 139 (0.72% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmIZL_0lAvGp2M00
LMortell // Shutterstock

#33. New Hampshire

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 130 (0.77% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZN4B_0lAvGp2M00
VIKVAD // Shutterstock

#32. Delaware

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 122 (0.82% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgmg4_0lAvGp2M00
Canva

#31. Rhode Island

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 113 (0.88% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDN32_0lAvGp2M00
ken1979 // Shutterstock

#30. Oklahoma

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beeb5_0lAvGp2M00
Arne Beruldsen // Shutterstock

#29. Idaho

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUR5H_0lAvGp2M00
flysnowfly // Shutterstock

#28. Massachusetts

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 109 (0.92% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aarH8_0lAvGp2M00
Amanda Schell // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

You may also like: Most rural counties in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuQsy_0lAvGp2M00
Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock

#26. Tennessee

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URADj_0lAvGp2M00
kathleen collins // Shutterstock

#25. Maryland

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 105 (0.95% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX5Sd_0lAvGp2M00
AlyoshinE // Shutterstock

#24. Indiana

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 95 (1.05% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVstz_0lAvGp2M00
Bradley Huchteman // Shutterstock

#23. Alabama

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQrBI_0lAvGp2M00
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#22. Ohio

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooba5_0lAvGp2M00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#21. Vermont

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 90 (1.11% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npq3H_0lAvGp2M00
Charles F. Gibson // Shutterstock

#20. Georgia

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 86 (1.16% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPF4L_0lAvGp2M00
Michele Korfhage // Shutterstock

#19. Kentucky

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 85 (1.18% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3gyf_0lAvGp2M00
Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#18. Kansas

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 83 (1.20% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9fRK_0lAvGp2M00
Tyler Miller // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 77 (1.30% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRT3C_0lAvGp2M00
LanaG // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 76 (1.32% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gy4wt_0lAvGp2M00
MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Maine

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UbCy_0lAvGp2M00
Lorri Carter // Shutterstock

#14. Arkansas

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBgdP_0lAvGp2M00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 72 (1.39% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzBbR_0lAvGp2M00
David McManus // Shutterstock

#12. South Carolina

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 71 (1.41% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

You may also like: States with the most farmland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6uay_0lAvGp2M00
BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#11. Minnesota

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 70 (1.43% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107cHy_0lAvGp2M00
Fotos593 // Shutterstock

#10. Wyoming

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMrGB_0lAvGp2M00
Bram Reusen // Shutterstock

#9. North Dakota

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0VAA_0lAvGp2M00
Canva

#8. Mississippi

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 60 (1.67% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAdvm_0lAvGp2M00
Bella Bender // Shutterstock

#7. Iowa

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

You may also like: Most popular department stores in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NQA9_0lAvGp2M00
Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F89Ip_0lAvGp2M00
Michael Tatman // Shutterstock

#5. Wisconsin

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 54 (1.85% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7OAg_0lAvGp2M00
StompingGirl // Shutterstock

#4. Michigan

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLU1Q_0lAvGp2M00
Tami Freed // Shutterstock

#3. South Dakota

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAYYj_0lAvGp2M00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#2. Montana

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 44 (2.27% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzDRq_0lAvGp2M00
DSBurnside // Shutterstock

#1. West Virginia

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 35 (2.86% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
People are moving to Gainesville, Georgia from here the most right now
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
People are moving to East Stroudsburg from here the most right now
East Stroudsburg, PA2 days ago
The highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cheyenne for your next night out
Cheyenne, WY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy