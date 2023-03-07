Yosemite will remain closed through this weekend

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Outdoor enthusiasts hoping to visit Yosemite National Park’s flowing waterfalls and snowy mountains received more bad news this week from California parks officials.

Yosemite has been closed for the past 11 days due to severe winter weather conditions. And with another atmospheric river in the forecast , the world-famous park will remain closed through Sunday, March 12.

Park officials said the closure may even extend beyond March 12.

“Reopening on March 13 is a best-case scenario. Another storm system is forecast at the end of the week that could result in further impacts to the park. The park will provide an update early next week,” YNP wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Yosemite Falls, one of the world's tallest waterfalls, is seen on March 7, 2023.

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park. Crews are working to restore critical services before visitors return. “On February 28, we had 40 inches of snow on the Valley floor. We have had more since then, but don’t have any data available yet,” YNP wrote.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said, “Impressive snowpack continues in the Sierra. Many areas remain inaccessible like Yosemite National Park, which despite being beautiful as ever, remains closed.”

The National Weather Service said an atmospheric river-powered storm will drench California between Thursday and Saturday.

KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “The Sierra will be getting more snow. This storm will have a warmer air mass, so our Sierra snowpack may see some melting that could contribute to additional flooding concerns there.”

