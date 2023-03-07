Open in App
Yosemite National Park, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Yosemite will remain closed through this weekend

By Amy Larson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gr8n3_0lAvENgw00

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Outdoor enthusiasts hoping to visit Yosemite National Park’s flowing waterfalls and snowy mountains received more bad news this week from California parks officials.

Yosemite has been closed for the past 11 days due to severe winter weather conditions. And with another atmospheric river in the forecast , the world-famous park will remain closed through Sunday, March 12.

Park officials said the closure may even extend beyond March 12.

“Reopening on March 13 is a best-case scenario. Another storm system is forecast at the end of the week that could result in further impacts to the park. The park will provide an update early next week,” YNP wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulS2B_0lAvENgw00
Yosemite Falls, one of the world's tallest waterfalls, is seen on March 7, 2023.

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park. Crews are working to restore critical services before visitors return. “On February 28, we had 40 inches of snow on the Valley floor. We have had more since then, but don’t have any data available yet,” YNP wrote.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said, “Impressive snowpack continues in the Sierra. Many areas remain inaccessible like Yosemite National Park, which despite being beautiful as ever, remains closed.”

The National Weather Service said an atmospheric river-powered storm will drench California between Thursday and Saturday.

KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “The Sierra will be getting more snow. This storm will have a warmer air mass, so our Sierra snowpack may see some melting that could contribute to additional flooding concerns there.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company
Hayward, CA1 day ago
28 arrested after California ‘cartel-style’ killings
Goshen, CA12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Watsonville
Watsonville, CA3 days ago
Atmospheric river storm washes away foot traffic to Santa Rosa businesses
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
I-580 in Oakland reopens after flooding closure
Oakland, CA1 day ago
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Los Angeles, CA28 days ago
California man dead after being mauled by four dogs, authorities say
Jurupa Valley, CA3 days ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN1 day ago
Noose found hanging outside Kaiser Permanente office
Gilroy, CA3 days ago
Search for missing beloved San Francisco DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift takes grim turn
San Francisco, CA9 days ago
This Outstanding Restaurant in California is Known for a Single Menu Item
Sausalito, CA21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy