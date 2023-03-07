Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

JENNIE: Morris Museum of Art’s Social Canvas Block Party RESCHEDULED

By Jennie Montgomery,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeTgE_0lAv0zbt00

*This event has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 26th… 12 – 4pm.*

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Morris Museum of Art’s “Artrageous! Family Sunday” series continues Sunday, March 26th with the big Social Canvas Block Party.

Matt Porter, the Curator of Education at the Morris, joins Jennie with the details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGjEG_0lAv0zbt00

Here’s what you need to know:

*SUNDAY, MARCH 26th Noon – 4pm

*Party on the Riverwalk!
*Live DJ
*Paint giant 3D flowers and a 6-foot canvas
*Make awesome crafts
*Tour the Richmond County K−12 Art Show.
*FREE!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3HrQ_0lAv0zbt00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Augusta, GA newsLocal Augusta, GA
Augusta mom to host first autism walk in honor of son
Augusta, GA8 hours ago
Cold Case Project families learn new technologies, find renewed hope at brunch
Augusta, GA8 hours ago
People will have a dino-mite time at Dinosaur Adventures
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rock-hounds dig Mineral and Fossil Show
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Langley Pond temporarily closed for return of Augusta Invitational Regatta
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Aiken Fest is back for third year
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek has died
Augusta, GA1 day ago
McDuffie County Schools hosts hiring fair
Thomson, GA2 days ago
Serving people with different abilities on National Disability Awareness Month
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Axis I Center hosts Black Balloon Day to remember local deaths due to opioid overdose
Barnwell, SC1 day ago
Man with early onset Dementia missing in Richmond County
Augusta, GA4 hours ago
Residents in Downtown Augusta try avoiding fake parking ticket scam
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Resident call for City of North Augusta to get more security at local recreational center
North Augusta, SC2 days ago
Golden Apple: Kelli Kilbourn-Williams
Graniteville, SC3 days ago
Central EMS wants committee to determine subsidy for Augusta ambulance service
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Nearly a decade later, Langley Pond Park is open for water activity
Augusta, GA2 days ago
CSRA’s Area Agency on Aging is working to prevent elder fraud
Augusta, GA2 days ago
‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC1 day ago
Theft at local hardware stores, new possible ways to stop it
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Two people treated for gunshot wounds in Aiken County
North Augusta, SC2 days ago
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of parking ticket scam
Augusta, GA2 days ago
RCSO’s ‘Bomb Squad’ holds post-blast investigation class
Blythe, GA2 days ago
Augusta man wanted for allegedly kidnapping 19-year-old from Waffle House parking lot
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Augusta men sentenced to prison for shootout that caught Postal Service driver in crossfire
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Aiken County deputy terminated following officer-involved shooting
Warrenville, SC2 days ago
ACSO looking for wanted man in connection to Liberty Hill Road shooting
Beech Island, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy