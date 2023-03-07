JENNIE: Morris Museum of Art’s Social Canvas Block Party RESCHEDULED

*This event has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 26th… 12 – 4pm.*

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Morris Museum of Art’s “Artrageous! Family Sunday” series continues Sunday, March 26th with the big Social Canvas Block Party.

Matt Porter, the Curator of Education at the Morris, joins Jennie with the details.

Here’s what you need to know:

*SUNDAY, MARCH 26th Noon – 4pm

*Party on the Riverwalk!

*Live DJ

*Paint giant 3D flowers and a 6-foot canvas

*Make awesome crafts

*Tour the Richmond County K−12 Art Show.

*FREE!!



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.