Grand opening of Binghamton Fire Dept. on Court St.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It has been over 50 years, but the Binghamton Fire Department officially has a new station to call home.

This afternoon, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham along with local officials and first responders held the grand opening of the new fire department headquarters located at 235 Court Street.

The 20,000 square foot building cost $8.5 million, and features five vehicle bays, bunk areas, a kitchen and dining area, a decontamination room, and other amenities.

The Binghamton’s Fire Chief Alan Gardiner says that the new station will allow for quicker response times due to the pull-through design.

Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner says, “The Binghamton Fire Department aims to set the standard for firefighting services, not only locally, but across New York State and beyond. We now have a downtown station to match the high standard we hold ourselves to, and a headquarters to be proud of.”

Gardiner says it makes it easier for fire trucks to enter and exit.

All those in attendance were invited on a tour of the facilities.

Since construction of the new station began in 2021, the fire department has been operating out of temporary stations in various locations throughout the city.

The city also says that the new station will serve as a local emergency response center in times of crisis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.