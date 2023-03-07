Open in App
Garfield Heights, OH
Woman arrested for role in carjacking senior citizen

By Danielle Langenfeld,

4 days ago

[The video above is from FOX 8’s original report on the carjacking.]

GARFIELD HEIGHTS , Ohio ( WJW ) – A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for her involvement in the carjacking of a senior citizen.

The crime happened back on January 28 outside of the Jennings Center for Adults in Garfield Heights.

71-year old-Rosa Jimenez told FOX 8 at the time that a young woman ran up to her as she was getting out of her car outside the St. Rita Apartments. The female suspect allegedly shoved her, grabbed her keys, jumped into her car, and sped away with a second car following close behind.

Garfield Heights Police say they have now arrested Naykiya White, 21, of East Cleveland for her involvement in the case.

White has been charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

