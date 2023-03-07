‘So excited’: North Carolina man wins $504,104 jackpot, plans to remodel home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — When Kim Cantu, of Greenville, won a $504,104 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“The clerk just told me he couldn’t cash the ticket in the store because it was too large to pay out,” Cantu said. “I thought it was maybe $500.”

After leaving the store, Cantu went home and checked his numbers online.

“I was actually shocked when I saw the amount,” he said.

He then told his wife the good news.

“We were both so excited,” Cantu said. “We were going around the house doing high-fives.”

Cantu, a 65-year-old former store manager, bought his winning $1 Cash 5 ticket for the Feb. 15 drawing from the Speedway on Charles Boulevard in Greenville.

“We had a great weekend thinking about the win and all the possibilities of it,” he said.

Cantu arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $359,183.

He said he will use the winnings to do remodel his home and put some in savings for retirement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.