The Des Moines Register

DCG recap: Boys hoops defied odds after title season

By Sean Cordy,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxcIb_0lAuvMH100

Coming off a state championship, the Mustangs had a target on their back — even with four of the team’s top five contributors all gone.

And while a 14-10 record was certainly a drop in total quality, Dallas Center-Grimes was competitive all the same and turned a lot of heads.

Hanging with Waukee

Now, a 49-38 win doesn’t look competitive at first glance.

But through the third quarter of the district championship against Waukee, DCG trailed by just five points. And thanks to some huge momentum-swinging rebounds from Calix Cahill and Hudson Ehlert, and shots from Jackson Green and Jaden Jones, the Mustangs found themselves within just a possession at one point in the fourth quarter.

It was only when intentional fouls were drawn on DCG’s final breaths of the season that the Warriors pulled away.

In a game that Waukee won the rebound battle 35-12, shot 44 percent compared to 31 percent, and had seven blocks versus two, the scoreboard should have favored the Warriors by even more. But a scrappy Mustangs team forced 10 turnovers compared to committing just five, and more often than not, turned those into points and limited points allowed off their own mistakes.

But in the end, it was future Iowa State star Omaha Billiew that stole the show and carried Waukee to the state tournament.

It’s not every day that a DCG player can say they played against a McDonald’s All-American. Not only did they play against him, but can brag for the next few years watching the Cyclones about chasing down his shot or shooting a three over his head. It might be a consolation prize compared to last year, but as a team that won in upset fashion just to get the opportunity to get back to the state tournament, these were hard-earned memories.

Moving Forward

Like most years, there will be some new faces that pop up next season. But that should be limited in 2023-24, as the Mustangs lose just one primary roleplayer to graduation with Hudson Ehlert getting his diploma in a few months.

But if the team’s leading scorer is proof of anything, it’s that any new player could be a star if they put in the work.

Ehlert saw action in just 13 games during the state championship. That amounted to 15 points and seven rebounds as a junior.

In a starring role this season, Ehlert posted a team-high 12.3 points per game while making nearly half of his shots.

However, the likes of two-year starter Calix Cahill, who was just two rebounds shy of averaging a double-double, and three-point specialist Jonathan Howard are projected to return. Add in Jaden Jones and Jackson Green each getting consistent minutes, the Mustangs ride into next season with confidence in a capable lineup.

