Selma
Change location
See more from this location?
Selma, AL
atlantatribune.com
President Biden Takes Aim At GOP For Attempt To Hide Black History During ‘Bloody Sunday’ Anniversary Speech
By Amir Shaw, Contributing Writer,4 days ago
By Amir Shaw, Contributing Writer,4 days ago
President Joe Biden made a trip to Selma, Alabama to honor the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” In 1965, 600 civil rights heroes were violently...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0