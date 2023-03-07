Open in App
Fairfield, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Fairfield Man Arrested For Animal Torture, Nabbed Again For Harassing Police, Cops Say

By Kathy Reakes,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feNf0_0lAuXetR00
Raymond Neuberger Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

A former Fairfield town official who has been charged several times with allegedly torturing animals has been arrested again for threatening police.

Raymond Neuberger, age 39, of the town of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday, March 6 at his parent's home in Easton, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police.

Paris said Neuberger, who served as a member of Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting from 2013 to 2017, was arrested following several threatening and harassing text messages sent to law enforcement.

He was charged with threatening and harassment and released on a $5,000 bond.

“The Fairfield Police remain committed to upholding the law and will not tolerate any threat including to our law enforcement officers," said Fairfield Chief Robert Kalamaras. "We will hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

Neuberger's latest arrest, one of many since 2018, was on Tuesday, Oct. 04, 2022, and Monday, Feb. 6, records show.

In the new case, Neuberger is again accused of abusing and torturing a different cat than that of his previous arrest, Paris said.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect Nabbed Within Minutes After Norwalk Bank Robbery, Police Say
Norwalk, CT12 hours ago
Police Make Arrest in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT7 hours ago
Adult, Teen Duo Charged In Robberies In New Rochelle: Police Still Investigating
New Rochelle, NY8 hours ago
Man Charged After Vape Shop Busted For Selling Cannabis, Hallucinogens In Norwalk: Police
Norwalk, CT5 hours ago
Attempted Murder: Man Intentionally Hit Victim With Car In Ramapo, Cops Say
Ramapo, NY9 hours ago
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
Shelton, CT1 day ago
Ridgefield Man Attempts To Set Fire To Hospital In New Canaan, Police Say
New Canaan, CT1 day ago
4 Charged With Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills In Fairfield County, Police Say
Danbury, CT8 hours ago
28-Year-Old Hartford Man Found Shot to Death In Crashed Vehicle, Police Say
Hartford, CT12 hours ago
Suffolk County Prisoner, Woman, Use 6-Year-Old To Pass Drugs, Cops Say
Riverhead, NY7 hours ago
Supermarket Shoplifted 3 Times In 3 Days In Carmel, Police Nab Suspects
Carmel Hamlet, NY14 hours ago
Family of Waterbury man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice
Waterbury, CT6 hours ago
Greenwich Dog Walker Crtically Injured In Crash, Police Say
Greenwich, CT11 hours ago
Assault: Officer Injured During Probation Check Of Long Island Man, Cops Say
Uniondale, NY1 day ago
Murder Charge Filed Against 2nd Suspect In Luz Hernandez Murder Case
Jersey City, NJ5 hours ago
$50K Award Offered After Postal Worker Robbed In Yonkers: Suspects On Loose
Yonkers, NY12 hours ago
Man Caught Snorting Cocaine In Carmel Restaurant Parking Lot, Police Say
Carmel, IN1 day ago
Guttenberg Officer Forfeits Position On Theft Accusation
Guttenberg, NJ10 hours ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY15 hours ago
Drunk Driver Charged After Head-On 2-Car Crash In Hudson Valley: Police
New Milford, CT1 day ago
Fatal Shooting: Man Found Dead In Driveway Of Long Island Home
Bay Shore, NY12 hours ago
Fiancé Of NY Father Convicted For Murder Of 8-Year-Old Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage
Center Moriches, NY6 hours ago
Police release surveillance images of driver accused in Bridgeport hit-and-run
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
VIDEO: Waterbury shooting suspect found dead in Virginia
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Silver Alert: 14-Year-Old Goes Missing In CT, Needs Daily Medication
Manchester, CT11 hours ago
9-Year-Old Boy Struck By School Bus In Lakewood, Recovering At Hospital
Waterbury, CT12 hours ago
Drunk Driver Tries To Leave Parking Lot, Hits Curb Instead In Northern Westchester: Police
Danbury, CT2 days ago
Hamden reaches settlement with woman shot by police
Hamden, CT2 days ago
Active Shooting Scene Under Investigation In Westchester
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy