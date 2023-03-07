Fairfield Man Arrested For Animal Torture, Nabbed Again For Harassing Police, Cops Say

Raymond Neuberger Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

A former Fairfield town official who has been charged several times with allegedly torturing animals has been arrested again for threatening police.

Raymond Neuberger, age 39, of the town of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday, March 6 at his parent's home in Easton, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police.

Paris said Neuberger, who served as a member of Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting from 2013 to 2017, was arrested following several threatening and harassing text messages sent to law enforcement.

He was charged with threatening and harassment and released on a $5,000 bond.

“The Fairfield Police remain committed to upholding the law and will not tolerate any threat including to our law enforcement officers," said Fairfield Chief Robert Kalamaras. "We will hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

Neuberger's latest arrest, one of many since 2018, was on Tuesday, Oct. 04, 2022, and Monday, Feb. 6, records show.

In the new case, Neuberger is again accused of abusing and torturing a different cat than that of his previous arrest, Paris said.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.