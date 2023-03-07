At least 17 Georgia teens and children shot to death since beginning of the year

At least 17 Georgia teenagers and children have been shot to death since the start of 2023, painting a stunning portrait of escalating gun violence among young people.

The youngest victim was just two years old.

Channel 2 Action News has spoken to the families of multiple victims in metro Atlanta, who are all now grappling with the unimaginable loss of a child. Many parents have told us that the gun violence needs to stop.

Here are some of their stories:

March 9

A 16-year-old boy was one of two people shot and shot and killed outside of a home in Dekalb County. The other victim was 22 years old. Neither victim has been identified.

March 8:

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Morgan, Georgia in Madison County, according to the Morgan County Citizen . Police identified the victim as Kingsly Gibbs. A second teen, 17-year-old Imunn Sanford, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear what lead to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

March 6:

A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in his own bed on Monday morning after someone opened fire on his home as he slept, according to WMAZ . Sheriff Bill Massee identified him as Damarion Byrd. Felony murder warrants were obtained for 39-year-old Rodracius Demaris Stephens of Milledgeville. He was arrested and taken to jail.

March 4:

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were shot and killed when someone opened fire outside of a “Sweet 16″ birthday party in Douglasville. Ajanaye Hill and Samuel Moon were both running from the scene when they were killed.

On the same day in Troup County, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death outside of a LaGrange skate park . Nasir Truitt suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. According to police, motive appears to be an argument between two groups of people, leading to multiple shots being fired.

Family members say Truitt was a good kid and are still trying to wrap their minds around why another teen would kill him.

“As you can imagine, my family and I are beyond devastated and have more questions than answers. Of which no question or answer will bring Nasir back,” the teen’s cousin Yormica Truitt-Jordan wrote in social media posts .

“He was a good kid. He never bothered anyone. This all seems so surreal and I’m not exactly sure how things with me or my family will go back to ‘normal’.”

March 2:

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death while he attempted to rob a home in Hawkinsville, police said. A person inside shot the teen, who has not been identified.

March 1

A 2-year-old girl died after she was shot by another child with a pellet gun in Habersham County . The child was identified as Jaylea Hutchinson, 2. Deputies said the shooting appeared to be a tragic accident. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death behind an abandoned home in Gwinnett County. Police said the family of Jose Daniel Martinez reported the teen missing Wednesday morning. He was found shot to death at a home on Paden Mill Trail that afternoon. Homicide detectives canvassed the area and were able to develop leads that lead to the arrest of Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn in connection to Martinez’s death.

Feb. 21:

A 15-year-old girl was shot to death in her bed in Peachtree City. Police said Madison Gesswein’s body was found by her mother. Three teens have been arrested in connection to her death. Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis have all been arrested and charged with murder. Brown’s father was found dead of a gunshot wound just days earlier.

Feb. 18:

A 19-year-old man was killed along with his mother and father at a motel in Columbus. Michael Carter, Jr. and his father, Michael Carter, Sr., both were pronounced dead at the scene . Tonya Carter, 50, died days later. Police told WTVM that the Carters were married for decades and Michael Carter Jr. was their son. A 4-year-old boy who was identified as their grandson was also injured in the shooting.

Feb. 14

A 13-year-old boy was shot to death in front of his father outside a home in Norcross. Family members told Channel 2 Action News that Jaeden Travis was being harassed by a group of teens that showed up to his house that day . He ran outside to confront them with a pellet gun and was shot to death, police said. No one has been charged with murder in Travis’ death.

Feb. 2:

An 18-year-old man was shot to death during a home invasion in Baldwin County. Syee Devon Havior was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. According to investigators, multiple people went to Havior’s home just after midnight, and one opened fire when they arrived. It is unclear if Havior knew the people who came to the home.

Feb. 1:

A 17-year-old boy was killed in northwest Atlanta after an argument . Police have not identified that teen. A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting but survived.

Jan. 28:

A 13-year-old girl who lived in Jefferson County was pronounced dead days after she was shot in her grandparent’s home, according to WJBF. A’Rhianna Moye was shot in the neck at a home in Louisville on Jan. 12. Her 17-year-old brother, Anthony Maurice Mincey, was charged with 2nd degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jan 21:

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed outside of a popular skating rink. Police said Deshon DuBose was shot outside Cascade Family Skating. Atlanta police later released surveillance video of the people they believe may know what happened to DuBose.

Jan. 9:

An 18-ear-old boy was shot as he walked out of a gas station in DeKalb County. The teen’s mother says her son, Akhir Muhammad, was killed in an attempted robbery. She said her son worked in valet parking, but was studying to become a general electrician.