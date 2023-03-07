Open in App
East Brunswick, NJ
East Brunswick: Wipro, International Tech and Consulting Company, Opens 'Americas Headquarters' at Tower Center

By Maureen Berzok,

3 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was a bustling celebration as Wipro opened its Americas Headquarters yesterday at 2 Tower Center Boulevard here in East Brunswick. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs.

A celebration of the new space took place on March 6th with the Wipro executive team, staff, customers, and government officials in attendance to congratulate Wipro on the new space and to interact with key clients based in the Garden State. "Wipro's presence here reaffirms my unwavering commitment to attracting great businesses to our Route 18 corridor.  Wipro is committed to providing jobs to our residents and giving back to great causes right here in the East Brunswick community," said Mayor Brad Cohen who attended the opening along with Economic Development Officer Robert Zuckerman.

“The opening of Wipro’s Americas Headquarters further underscores that the companies of tomorrow are planting their flags in New Jersey today,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a press release. “By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey. We look forward to the numerous ways in which Wipro will contribute to – and benefit from – our thriving innovation ecosystem.”

"The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro’s ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60% of Wipro’s global revenues. Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). Wipro’s US leadership team are based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro’s COO," says a company release

The office will serve clients across industries such as banking and financial technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media and entertainment, gaming and tech, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, and manufacturing. Wipro was recently ranked #3 Top Employer in the U.S. by Top Employers Institute.

According to the company's promotional materials, "Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, they help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world."

For additional information, visit them at www.wipro.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8c8H_0lAtsf1m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cyijv_0lAtsf1m00

