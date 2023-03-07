Open in App
New York State
WFAN Sports Radio

Giants place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley

By Lou Di Pietro,

5 days ago

The New York Giants were able to retain both of their offensive stars on Tuesday, as a new four-year deal for quarterback Daniel Jones meant they could place the franchise tag in running back Saquon Barkley.

The franchise tag is worth $10.091 million for running backs next year, although the non-exclusive tag means that Barkley is able to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, the Giants have a chance to match - and are entitled to two first-round draft picks if they choose not to.

Barkley, who just turned 26, had his best season last year, rushing for a career-best 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns (and adding 338 receiving yards) in Brian Daboll's offense. There was thought the Giants were willing to take their chances with him in free agency if they needed to use the franchise tag to retain Daniel Jones, but after the team agreed to a reported four-year, $160 million deal with Jones just before the 4 p.m. Tuesday tag deadline, they were able to pivot that designation to Barkley, who made $7.2 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2022.

The Giants will now have a bit of a cap crunch with Jones and Barkley taking up roughly $50 million, but according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, sources have told him that "the Giants are hopeful of signing (Barkley) to a long-term deal sooner than later."

