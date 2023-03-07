Open in App
Charlotte, NC
NFL reporter: Panthers were most aggressive team at combine

By Anthony Rizzuti,

3 days ago
It’s evident, especially after the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, that the Carolina Panthers won’t get one of the draft’s top quarterbacks if they stand pat. And that’s exactly why they were probably the most proactive team in Indianapolis this past week.

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football, national NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe doubled down on his recent sentiment about Carolina—one that suggests they’ll be aggressive in trying to trade up and land themselves a franchise passer. In fact, he said he’s never heard of a team being so gung-ho at this particular time in the offseason.

“They’re all in on the draft,” Wolfe said. “They had a conversation with Derek Carr, but they were never fully in there. They’ve always been a team and a top candidate to trade up in the top five to get their quarterback.”

Carr, who met with Carolina last Tuesday night, signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. But that news, as Wolfe states, probably didn’t break the hearts of the Panthers and general manager Scott Fitterer—who has been clear about his preference of drafting and developing “their guy.”

Wolfe continued:

“[Chicago Bears general manager] Ryan Poles has made it clear that the No. 1 pick is up for auction. He’s probably gonna take that type of haul, if not more, for Carolina to get up in there. And this team—I’ve never heard a team in the combine more aggressive than Carolina. So I’d imagine you’ll hear their name a lot between now and the draft time as far as moving up for a quarterback.”

Poles and the Bears actually may have a market for that pick already—as NFL Network’s Rich Eisen reported yesterday that “teams have been identified” and “compensation is being hammered out” for the selection. There should be little to no doubt that one of those teams is the Panthers.

