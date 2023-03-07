Scotty McCreery Helps Raise $30K For Texas Food Bank

Scotty McCreery is using his voice for a good cause.
On Saturday (March 4), the American Idol winner headlined the Good For Country benefit concert in Lufkin, Texas to raise money for the East Texas Food Bank. The event, which also featured a performance by fellow country star Travis Denning, raised more than $30,000 for the Food Bank.
“I think we all have to help each other out when we can,” McCreery said during the show, according to The Lufkin Daily News. “We’re extremely grateful,” said Jack Ellis, market president for sponsor Ubank in Lufkin and Huntington, adding that the amount raised was more than the previous three annual benefit concerts combined. The East Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit that was founded in 1988 with a mission to “fight hunger and feed hope.”
“The East Texas Food Bank cares about and serves children, families, and seniors who do not have enough food to eat,” the organization states.
“So many of our neighbors in Deep East Texas are struggling with keeping food on the table, so every dollar helps us feed our neighbors,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane told the newspaper.
McCreery is currently on his headlining Damn Strait Tour, which kicked off in January 2023 and continues until April 30 when it wraps in Maryland. The tour is named after the second single off his latest album, Same Truck, which became his fifth consecutive No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The “Five More Minutes” singer will then spend part of spring and early summer on the road with Brooks & Dunn on their 2023 Reboot Tour with 16 dates across the south and midwest. McCreery’s string of dates will kick off on May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and conclude on June 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Damn Strait Tour Dates:
March 10 Grant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant
March 11 Tulsa, OK Hard Rock Live
March 17 Ashland, KY Paramount Arts Center
March 18 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 19 Nashville, IN Brown Country Music Center
March 24 DuQuoin, IL Cord McCoy’s PRCA Pro Rodeo
March 25 Opp, AL Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo
April 21 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort
April 22 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
April 27 Carteret, NJ Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
April 28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre
April 29 Orillia, ON Casino Rama
April 30 Hagerstown, MD Maryland Theatre
Scotty McCreery Tour Dates With Brooks & Dunn:
May 4 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
May 5 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
May 6 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
May 11 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
May 12 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
May 13 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
May 18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
May 19 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
May 20 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
June 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
June 2 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center-Arena
June 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 8 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
June 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
June 15 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
June 17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Photo Credit: Jeff Ray/ Essential Broadcast Media
