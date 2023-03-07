Scotty McCreery Helps Raise $30K For Texas Food Bank

Scotty McCreery is using his voice for a good cause.

On Saturday (March 4), the American Idol winner headlined the Good For Country benefit concert in Lufkin, Texas to raise money for the East Texas Food Bank. The event, which also featured a performance by fellow country star Travis Denning, raised more than $30,000 for the Food Bank.

“I think we all have to help each other out when we can,” McCreery said during the show, according to The Lufkin Daily News. “We’re extremely grateful,” said Jack Ellis, market president for sponsor Ubank in Lufkin and Huntington, adding that the amount raised was more than the previous three annual benefit concerts combined. The East Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit that was founded in 1988 with a mission to “fight hunger and feed hope.”

“The East Texas Food Bank cares about and serves children, families, and seniors who do not have enough food to eat,” the organization states.

“So many of our neighbors in Deep East Texas are struggling with keeping food on the table, so every dollar helps us feed our neighbors,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane told the newspaper.

McCreery is currently on his headlining Damn Strait Tour, which kicked off in January 2023 and continues until April 30 when it wraps in Maryland. The tour is named after the second single off his latest album, Same Truck, which became his fifth consecutive No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The “Five More Minutes” singer will then spend part of spring and early summer on the road with Brooks & Dunn on their 2023 Reboot Tour with 16 dates across the south and midwest. McCreery’s string of dates will kick off on May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and conclude on June 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Damn Strait Tour Dates:

March 10 Grant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant

March 11 Tulsa, OK Hard Rock Live

March 17 Ashland, KY Paramount Arts Center

March 18 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 19 Nashville, IN Brown Country Music Center

March 24 DuQuoin, IL Cord McCoy’s PRCA Pro Rodeo

March 25 Opp, AL Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 21 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort

April 22 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

April 27 Carteret, NJ Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

April 28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

April 29 Orillia, ON Casino Rama

April 30 Hagerstown, MD Maryland Theatre

Scotty McCreery Tour Dates With Brooks & Dunn:

May 4 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

May 5 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

May 6 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

May 11 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

May 12 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

May 13 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

May 18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

May 19 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

June 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

June 2 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center-Arena

June 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

June 8 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

June 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center

June 15 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

June 17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Photo Credit: Jeff Ray/ Essential Broadcast Media