Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans avoid Bears' trap and take Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in latest ESPN mock

By Mark Lane,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYJ7W_0lAtM14V00

The Chicago Bears want as much value as possible from the No. 1 overall pick.

Why not? The quarterback market has a blend of supply and demand that Chicago needs no part of as they have Justin Fields. They can fleece QB-needy teams all the way throughout the first 10 picks.

According to Todd McShay from ESPN, the Bears do exactly that to the Indianapolis Colts who go up to No. 1 overall from No. 4 to take Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Texans stand pat and take Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.

Chicago continues to flip the pick and move down to No. 7 overall as the Las Vegas Raiders go up to No. 4 to take Anthony Richardson.

When the Texans are finally able to pick again at No. 12 overall — thanks via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — they make a risky selection with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

I’ll start by stressing that Carter’s draft range is an unknown right now. He was arrested last week on charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a Bulldogs teammate and a recruiting staff member, and teams are doing their due diligence as they sort through the situation. No one I’ve spoken to around the league knows how it will impact his stock or what comes next. It’s likely Carter will fall a bit, but we don’t know how far — so take this projection with that context.

As for the fit, drafting a wide receiver would obviously be tempting, but Houston is only on offense for half the game and has some issues on defense, too. It gave up 5.1 yards per rush last season (29th) and was middle-of-the-pack in most pass-rush statistics. A top-three prospect in the class on talent alone, Carter plays with power and burst, and he has the traits to emerge as a disruptor on this defensive line.

Carter was booked, released, and returned to the NFL combine last week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Nine players the Bears may draft with the No. 9 pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Carolina Panthers reportedly divided between two QBs with No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Vikings releasing Adam Thielen; Top 5 landing spots for WR
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
DJ Moore Reacts to Being Traded by Panthers
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Texans come out as major losers after blockbuster Bears-Panthers trade
Houston, TX1 day ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Despite all the hype there's one major question looming over Anthony Richardson
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Adam Schefter breaks down Chicago Bears’ decision to trade No. 1 pick to Carolina Panthers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Report: Colts 'won't act out of desperation' for QB
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: 3 things the Bears/Panthers trade means for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
AFC South news round-up: Texans stripped of pick, Jags' Ridley expresses remorse
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Frank Reich Provides Telling Insight On Panthers Plan For No. 1 Pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Geno Smith, Gabe Jackson, drafting a QB and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
2023 NFL draft: Updated RB rankings post-combine
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
The one trade which could solve the Chicago Bears’ lone remaining draft problem
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Report: Cardinals asking price for DeAndre Hopkins too steep for Browns
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Sean Salisbury Predicts What The Texans Will Do At QB
Houston, TX1 day ago
Predicting the fates of Bears free agents in 2023
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy