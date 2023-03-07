Texans avoid Bears' trap and take Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in latest ESPN mock

The Chicago Bears want as much value as possible from the No. 1 overall pick.

Why not? The quarterback market has a blend of supply and demand that Chicago needs no part of as they have Justin Fields. They can fleece QB-needy teams all the way throughout the first 10 picks.

According to Todd McShay from ESPN, the Bears do exactly that to the Indianapolis Colts who go up to No. 1 overall from No. 4 to take Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Texans stand pat and take Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.

Chicago continues to flip the pick and move down to No. 7 overall as the Las Vegas Raiders go up to No. 4 to take Anthony Richardson.

When the Texans are finally able to pick again at No. 12 overall — thanks via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — they make a risky selection with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

I’ll start by stressing that Carter’s draft range is an unknown right now. He was arrested last week on charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a Bulldogs teammate and a recruiting staff member, and teams are doing their due diligence as they sort through the situation. No one I’ve spoken to around the league knows how it will impact his stock or what comes next. It’s likely Carter will fall a bit, but we don’t know how far — so take this projection with that context.

As for the fit, drafting a wide receiver would obviously be tempting, but Houston is only on offense for half the game and has some issues on defense, too. It gave up 5.1 yards per rush last season (29th) and was middle-of-the-pack in most pass-rush statistics. A top-three prospect in the class on talent alone, Carter plays with power and burst, and he has the traits to emerge as a disruptor on this defensive line.

Carter was booked, released, and returned to the NFL combine last week.