Investopedia

‘Cataclysmic’ Debt Ceiling Breach Could Cost 7 Million Jobs, Moody’s Estimates By Diccon Hyatt, 3 days ago

By Diccon Hyatt, 3 days ago

The U.S. economy could suffer a “cataclysmic” blow, leading to the loss of 7 million jobs, if Congress’s standoff over the debt ceiling drags on ...