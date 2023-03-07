Sofia Richie Matches Sister Nicole Richie in Plaid at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Sofia Richie arrived at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, in plaid, matching with her sister Nicole Richie .

'Scream' 6 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and More Stars

To support the brand in unveiling its fall 2023 runway show, Sofia Richie wore a blue plaid check dress with Chanel interlocking C logo buttons, a Chanel interlocking C logo belt, mesh heels with a black cap toe and a bow with interlocking Chanel Cs and a chain strap quilted handbag.

Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie are seen heading to the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Nicole coordinated in a blue plaid check jumpsuit with interlocking Chanel C logo statement buttons, a coordinating Chanel signature tweed jacket, a chain strap handle bag modeled after a Chanel makeup compact and black Christian Louboutin heels.

Chanel RTW Fall 2023

When Sofia Richie is not attending fashion shows, she is busy with her role in the beauty industry. In October, Sofia Richie was tapped as the beauty director for Nudestix in a first-of-its-kind partnership for the brand.

Sofia Richie attends the Chanel fall show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. Celebrities at the show included Jennie, H.E.R., Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldaña, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penélope Cruz.

Paris Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlighted new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.

Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2023: All the Looks