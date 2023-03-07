Open in App
Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Associated Press

Police: Officers fatally shoot homicide suspect after chase

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBnGj_0lAsbfQA00
Fort Lauderdale Police work at the scene where they shot and killed a murder suspect, Manuel Sanabria, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Sanabria was shot after a pursuit during which he struck and injured a pedestrian. Port St. Lucie police announced Monday night that Sanabria was suspected of fatally shooting a man in his vehicle. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police officers shot and killed a homicide suspect following a chase that left a pedestrian injured on Tuesday, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said during a news conference that his officers spotted a silver pickup truck Tuesday morning that had been connected to a fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie a day earlier. Officers briefly pursued it and shot the 41-year-old driver, Manuel Sanabria, when he got out of the truck holding a black metal object resembling a firearm, Fort Lauderdale police said in a statement after the shooting.

Sanabria charged the officers, adopted a shooting stance and pointed the metal object in their direction, officials said. Four officers fired their weapons and Sanabria was struck multiple times, police said. Despite “life-saving measures” at the scene, Sanabria was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, officials said. Investigators said the object he was holding turned out to be a piece of a firearm.

Police in Port St. Lucie, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Fort Lauderdale, confirmed Sanabria was the man they had been searching for in the fatal shooting of a man in his vehicle. The had described him as armed and dangerous.

During the chase, Sanabria’s truck veered onto a business property, where it struck several unoccupied vehicles and a pedestrian, police said. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition.

The officers who fired at Sanabria will be put on leave while state law enforcement investigates, authorities said.

