North Richland Hills, TX
Orlando Sentinel

Merlin: 2nd Peppa Pig park will open in Texas in 2024

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel,

3 days ago
Park entrance — Media preview of Peppa Pig Theme Park, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

On the heels of Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven celebrating its first birthday, operator Merlin Entertainments Group has announced it will open a Peppa Pig park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The attraction, set to open in 2024, is set for the city of North Richland Hills, the company announced Tuesday. Its location will be next to an existing water park.

The first Peppa Pig park opened adjacent to Legoland Florida theme park, also operated by Merlin, in 2022.

“Merlin’s platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world’s first stand-alone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine, Texas, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout,” Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, said in a news release.

Details about the new park, including its size, were not announced, but the news release says the attraction will have “multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows” based on the “Peppa Pig,” an English animated series.

Merlin, considered the second-largest theme park operator in the world, has more than140 attractions in 25 countries. Among them are Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium at International Drive’s Icon Park.

In January, Universal Parks & Resorts — which operates Universal Orlando — announced plans to build a scaled-down theme park aimed at children in Frisco, Texas, which is north of Dallas. The company has purchased 97 acres there.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com . Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters or the Theme Park Rangers podcast at orlandosentinel.com/travel/attractions/theme-park-rangers-podcast .

