Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

What’s ‘tip creeping’? Here’s how it changed the way we tip

By Kelsey Kernstine,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmw85_0lAsC8kT00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — Tipping is encountering its own form of inflation, as many businesses have removed traditional tip jars and now credit card kiosks demand that consumers cough up a few extra bucks when they swipe.

It’s dubbed “tip creeping,” and it seems to be effective in cornering consumers into paying more. Many of the digital kiosks that ask for tips start at 18% or 20% and can go as high as 30%, which is up from the 15% that used to be traditional.

If you’re dining out or grabbing a cup of coffee, how do you know when or if to tip? According to a tipping culture survey, 73% of Americans tip at least 11% more when they pay digitally.

The way consumers tip is broken down into three types of tippers:

The “feel-good tipper” usually tips 20% in every situation.

Then, there’s the “no tipper,” who feels they paid for their food or goods and aren’t being served and that’s sufficient. This more than likely happens at fast-food establishments.

Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms

Lastly, there’s the “guilt tipper.” When they purchase something at the counter instead of at a table, they often feel guilty about not tipping or obligated to do so because they feel they’re being watched and lurked over.

Starbucks recently rolled out a new screen feature that now gives consumers the option to add a tip to their final bill or leave nothing at all before the transaction even goes through.

The coffee giant also raised its minimum pay to $15 an hour last summer. Still, its workers aren’t as underpaid as waiters at full-service restaurants.

Cleveland is the top-tipping city in the U.S., according to an AXIOS restaurant trends report . Denver came in at number two followed by Salt Lake City at number three.

What consumers tip is at their discretion, but due to the rising costs of just about everything, experts said it’s a good habit to show appreciation to service workers who go the extra mile.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
“Portillo’s” brings Chicago to Texas
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Englewood Residents Didn’t Want Save A Lot to Replace Whole Foods, But Lease Shows It Was Always a Backup Plan
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Police now require ‘L riders to show proof of airport business to exit ORD station late at night
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Feds accuse Chicago man of kidnapping 3 drivers in 2021, including an Uber driver who was raped and robbed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
7 Chicago Restaurants and Delis That Will Satisfy Your St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Craving
Chicago, IL3 days ago
UPDATE: Tribune Bias Showing in News Article, Link to Friday Chicago Turning Point USA Program
Chicago, IL2 days ago
All-Affordable Condo Development Offers Middle-Income Families Homes in Heart of the City
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Signs of spring and winter in Chicago this week
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Taste of Chicago Announces Move to Chicagoland Speedway
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago man stole 2 postal service trucks within minutes, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Should Chicago Defund the Police?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
‘Mama Mack’: Markham woman provides guidance for talented teens
Markham, IL4 days ago
WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty named MVP at Dancing With Chicago’s Celebrities
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The Only Thing To Do In a Dying Mall
Chicago, IL4 days ago
15,000 Pounds Of Fresh Food Will Be Given Away In Morgan Park Saturday
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago crime: Man stabbed several times near CTA bus stop in South Shore, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Fallen Chicago Officer's Final Words to His Mother Left Her Surprised, Priest Says During Funeral
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Why Are Flags at Half-Mast Today in Chicago?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Brother of Chicago singer KeiyaA shot and killed in South Shore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
They’re back! Armed robbery crew sweeps across Chicago, targeting food vendors and people at ATMs
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Armed men rob, carjack at least 14 people in another hours-long crime wave
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Tumultuous relationship ends in murder at suburban motel: prosecutors
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago installs new traffic devices to encourage drivers to take safer left turns
Chicago, IL3 days ago
New 'luxury' homes in West Woodlawn attract U. of C. faculty, out-of-state investors
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Burglary suspect disarms cop, fires shot in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CTA rider stabbed, beaten on Red Line train
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Second man, a 14-time felon, is charged with ‘Puffy Coat Bandit’ thefts
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago mayoral poll reveals frontrunner ahead of runoff election
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Security guard shot during shoot-out with bank robber in downtown Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy